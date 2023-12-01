Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has reminisced about an "annual celeb tennis tournament" that used to be held at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

According to tennis lore, the likes of eight-time Major winner Jimmy Connors and former World No. 1 Ilie Nastase were regulars at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion in their youths. Back then, players displayed fleeting professionalism, daylighting as rockstars instead.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend and social media influencer Morgan Riddle was fascinated by the tennis landscape in the 1970s, according to her recent Instagram story. She uploaded the snap of a feature from a vintage sports magazine, where Connors and Nastase were plying their trade at an "annual celeb tennis tournament".

The magazine also included photos of several yesteryear actors like Bill Cosby, Dennis Cole and Jaclyn Smith attending the event. Awestruck by the concept of a tennis tournament for celebrities, Morgan suggested that fans should petition to bring the annual event back.

"Reading a magazine from the 70s - apparently the mansion held an annual celeb tennis tournament and I think we should petition to bring it back," she wrote on her Instagram story.

A screen capture of Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Morgan Riddle, meanwhile, met Taylor Frtiz on a dating app during the COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020. They soon became fond of each other, and when the ATP Tour finally resumed in August of that year, Riddle started tagging along with the American tennis star to tournaments all over the world.

It seems Fritz has benefitted from having his girlfriend in his support circle. The American won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2022 and also achieved a career-high ranking of fifth in the world earlier this year.

A look into Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's career

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle first gained popularity among tennis fans when she featured alongside her boyfriend in Netflix's docuseries "Break Point". She has about 200,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 on Tiktok.

The 26-year-old graduated from Wagner College in New York City in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in English language and literature. She then worked as a media director at a leading apparel brand before establishing her niche as a social media personality a few years later.

Interestingly, Riddle collaborated with Wimbledon this year, unpacking the different fashion trends during the fortnight at SW19. She also frequently posts vlogs on her YouTube channel to document her experience at professional tennis tournaments.