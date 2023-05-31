Thiago Seyboth Wild pulled off a stunning upset in the first round of the French Open, defeating World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

However, Seyboth's Wild's victory was marred by his past domestic abuse allegations resurfacing on social media. In September 2021, Seyboth Wild's ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima accused him of continued domestic abuse, revealing that his anger issues had led to multiple violent outbursts, one that ended with her nearly breaking her finger.

Lima also alleged controlling behavior, claiming that the World No. 172 had manipulated her to the point of dependency, controlling her appearance and lifestyle choices.

Lima later filed a lawsuit against the 23-year-old. She also lodged a formal complaint with the police in Rio de Janeiro and a restraining order was issued against the Brazilian in response.

Seyboth Wild was asked to comment on the domestic abuse allegations during a press conference at the French Open. However, the Brazilian refused to address the allegations, stating that it was not a suitable topic of discussion in that setting.

"I don't think it's a subject that we should talk about right here. I don't think it's a question you should be making to anybody. I don't think it comes to you to decide whether it's a place to be spoken of or not," he said.

Several tennis fans took issue with Seyboth Wild claiming that the press conference was not the right place to address the allegations.

"Where is the place to talk about that then? The sad truth is these allegations went (mostly) ignored when he wasn’t winning anything, now he got a massive win and it gets attention. It should’ve been addressed long before this," a fan tweeted.

"Where is the place to talk about that then?," another fan chimed in.

Other fans commended the journalist for asking the question and putting a "spotlight on the allegations."

"Good that someone asked. Need a bigger spotlight on the allegations," a fan commented.

"Finally journalists doing their jobs and asking real questions," another user posted.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Kristy @KristynaM_ @josemorgado That shows his character. Avoidant answer. Where should it be talked about then? @josemorgado That shows his character. Avoidant answer. Where should it be talked about then?

ɐʞıuoɹǝʍ @rubloronika @josemorgado Then where does he think is the place to talk about it? What a clown. @josemorgado Then where does he think is the place to talk about it? What a clown.

"Beating him is a dream come true" - Thiago Seyboth Wild following his French Open 1R victory over Daniil Medvedev

Thiago Seyboth Wild defeated Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 French Open

Thiago Seyboth Wild was thrilled to record the biggest win of his career as he defeated second seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the French Open.

"I have watched Daniil play for my entire junior career, up until today. Playing on this court against this kind of player and beating him is a dream come true," he said in his post-match interview.

The World No. 172 struck down 69 winners and won 69 percent (38/55) of net points to emerge victorious from the four-hour, 15-minute long clash.

Thiago Seyboth Wild will be up against Guido Pella in the second round, who defeated Quentin Halys to book his spot against the Brazilian.

