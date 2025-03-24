"Shouldn't be allowed", "Well within rules" - Fans debate Amanda Anisimova's mid-game medical timeout against frustrated Mirra Andreeva at Miami Open

Tennis fans have reacted to Amanda Anisimova's decision to take a medical timeout during her match against Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Miami Open, which frustrated the Russian. This was their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Ad

Anisimova called for the timeout due to a blister on her hand that was affecting her ability to hold the racket. The decision in the middle of the game did not sit well with Andreeva, who complained to the chair umpire.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The incident drew mixed reactions from tennis fans who took to social media to share their thoughts. Some supported Anisimova's decision to treat the blister, while others sided with Andreeva's frustration at the interruption.

"She had flesh hanging off her finger lol. She couldn’t hold the racquet. It’s very well within the rules if it’s an acute problem."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This must change. Players shouldn't be allowed to get treatment mid-game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Its gamesmanship. Its deliberate to break servers rhythm. Rules have to change," another fan said.

Here are more reactions.

"Mirra getting a little spicy. I like it . I also think Amanda can do whatever the rules allow. It’s all clean play," a fan posted.

"This shouldn’t have been allowed on Mirras service game," another said.

Ad

"Little Miss anger issues," one wrote.

Anisimova is seeded 17th at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida and received a first-round bye. She defeated Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2 in the second round before overcoming 11th seed Andreeva 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova will face Emma Raducanu in the 2025 Miami Open 4R

Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After defeating Mirra Andreeva in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open, Amanda Anisimova will face Emma Raducanu, who defeated wildcard Sayaka Ishii 6-2, 6-1, eighth seed Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) and McCartney Kessler 6-1, 3-0 retd. They have met once before on the WTA Tour, in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open, where Raducanu emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

The winner of this match will advance to face either fourth seed Jessica Pegula or 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback