  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Amanda Anisimova
  • "Shouldn't be allowed", "Well within rules" - Fans debate Amanda Anisimova's mid-game medical timeout against frustrated Mirra Andreeva at Miami Open

"Shouldn't be allowed", "Well within rules" - Fans debate Amanda Anisimova's mid-game medical timeout against frustrated Mirra Andreeva at Miami Open

By Sreeja Banik
Modified Mar 24, 2025 07:05 GMT
Amanda Anisimova (L) &amp; Mirra Andreeva (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]
Amanda Anisimova (L) & Mirra Andreeva (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]

Tennis fans have reacted to Amanda Anisimova's decision to take a medical timeout during her match against Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Miami Open, which frustrated the Russian. This was their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Ad

Anisimova called for the timeout due to a blister on her hand that was affecting her ability to hold the racket. The decision in the middle of the game did not sit well with Andreeva, who complained to the chair umpire.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The incident drew mixed reactions from tennis fans who took to social media to share their thoughts. Some supported Anisimova's decision to treat the blister, while others sided with Andreeva's frustration at the interruption.

"She had flesh hanging off her finger lol. She couldn’t hold the racquet. It’s very well within the rules if it’s an acute problem."
Ad
"This must change. Players shouldn't be allowed to get treatment mid-game."
Ad
"Its gamesmanship. Its deliberate to break servers rhythm. Rules have to change," another fan said.

Here are more reactions.

"Mirra getting a little spicy. I like it . I also think Amanda can do whatever the rules allow. It’s all clean play," a fan posted.
"This shouldn’t have been allowed on Mirras service game," another said.
Ad
"Little Miss anger issues," one wrote.

Anisimova is seeded 17th at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida and received a first-round bye. She defeated Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2 in the second round before overcoming 11th seed Andreeva 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova will face Emma Raducanu in the 2025 Miami Open 4R

Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]
Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After defeating Mirra Andreeva in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open, Amanda Anisimova will face Emma Raducanu, who defeated wildcard Sayaka Ishii 6-2, 6-1, eighth seed Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) and McCartney Kessler 6-1, 3-0 retd. They have met once before on the WTA Tour, in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open, where Raducanu emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

The winner of this match will advance to face either fourth seed Jessica Pegula or 23rd seed Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी