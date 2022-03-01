"Shoutout to being in Chicago for 8 hours and exploring the city by myself"- Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is spending some time traveling before she is back in action at the Indian Wells Masters.

The Japanese player is visiting Chicago and posted a story on Instagram where she says that she is exploring the city by herself. In the story, Osaka also shows Chicago's skyscrapers for which it is very popular.

"S/0 to being in Chicago for 8 hours and exploring the city by myself because I've literally never seen the sights."

Naomi Osaka made a return to the tour this year after skipping the remainder of last season. The 24-year-old started 2022 in the Melbourne Summer Set Open, where she was the top seed. She began the tournament with a hard-fought win over Alize Cornet followed with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Maryna Zanevska to reach the quarterfinals where she beat Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5.

Osaka was scheduled to meet Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals but she withdrew before the match due to fitness reasons. The Japanese player entered the Australian Open as the defending champion and won her opening match against Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets. She then beat Madison Brengle in straight sets to set up a third-round match against Amanda Anisimova.

The World No. 80 took the opening set 6-4 but the American bounced back to win the second 6-3. She had a match point in the third set but Anisimova saved it and eventually beat her to reach the fourth round of the tournament. As a result, her ranking fell to 85th.

Naomi Osaka received a wildcard for the Indian Wells Masters

The 24-year-old has received a wildcard for the upcoming Indian Wells Masters.

"To return to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the place where I won my first big event, is special. It was special in 2018 and it will be special again this March."

The former World No.1 will also compete at the Eisenhower Cup, a tiebreak exhibition tournament that will be played during the Indian Wells Masters. She will be joined by the likes of Simona Halep, Paula Badosa, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep headline Eisenhower Cup 2022, the Tie Break Tens exhibition tournament to be played at Indian Wells dlvr.it/SKl4nz Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep headline Eisenhower Cup 2022, the Tie Break Tens exhibition tournament to be played at Indian Wells dlvr.it/SKl4nz

Osaka is currently ranked 80th and will be looking to fight her way back to the top of the game. However, she was out of action for 5 months after announcing her break from tennis at the US Open. While she lost in the fourth round in Australia, the 4 time slam winner will be looking to win matches next monday in Indian Wells.

