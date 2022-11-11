"Showed them that he was the best at Wimbledon, so they stopped him from going to New York" - Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan on his son missing 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has lashed out at tennis authorities as his son's participation at the 2023 Australian Open is still in doubt.

Djokovic hasn't had the best start to his 2022 season as the Serb was deported from Australia and handed a three-year visa ban despite being given the green light to play in the year's first Grand Slam. His stance on not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 saw him miss out on several other big tournaments, including the US Open.

Speaking to the K1 television channel in Serbia, Srdjan expressed his anger and said that it was a "puzzle" that the former World No. 1 was not allowed in Melbourne and New York when he got the nod to play in London. He stated that Djokovic's excellence at Wimbledon prompted the authorities to ban him from New York.

"It's a puzzle to me how they didn't let him play in Melbourne and New York, but they let him play in London. I do not know. Novak probably showed them that he was the best at Wimbledon, so they stopped him from going to New York," Srdjan said, via We Love Tennis.

"While he was on a plane traveling between Dubai and Melbourne, they changed the law" - Srdjan Djokovic on his son's deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic clinched the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles title.

Srdjan Djokovic has criticized the Australian government for their decision to deport the 21-time Grand Slam winner just a few days ahead of the commencement of the Australian Open.

He reflected on the ridiculous change in the law and how the Australian government tried to destroy his son, saying:

"They wanted to break him and destroy him, to show through him that they can do whatever they want. While he was flying on a plane between Dubai and Melbourne they changed the law. Australia was responsible. The situation is the same now. I don't know if it will change.”

Speaking to K1, Srdjan revealed that his son is "full of desire and enthusiasm" to play in the Australian Open next year.

"Novak is full of desire and enthusiasm to continue where he left off, not by his own will, but by the will of the people who gave him the right to decide where he will play. The same as he was when they expelled him,” Srdjan said, via the Daily Express.

He continued by claiming that his son's ill-treatment was the "shame of all shames."

"I have to choose my words, I didn't choose them when they kept my child in prison which is the shame of all shames," Srdjan said.

