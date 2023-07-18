"Showed courage when it meant facing ridicule" - Fans laud IBM for bold prediction of Carlos Alcaraz winning Wimbledon over Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans recently showered praise on IBM for boldly predicting Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships over Novak Djokovic.

With a 34-match unbeaten streak and a win-loss record of 92-10 at the grass court Major, Djokovic looked the favorite heading into the summit clash on Sunday, July 16. However, IBM Watson, the AI generated prediction system, forecasted a 55% win possibility to Alcaraz.

While the prediction drew contempt from fans when it was displayed on the broadcast early into the final clash, it was IBM that had the last laugh on Sunday when Alcaraz powered to a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win against the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg had earlier opined that IBM buying Wimbledon's advertisement space to predict Alcaraz for the win was a "wild choice."

"IBM buying #Wimbledon ad space to say that they think Alcaraz has a 55% chance of winning today is a *wild* choice of how to spend money," he tweeted.

However, after Sunday's result, Rothenberg stated that it was a "big day" for the company.

"Big, big day for IBM, gotta say," he wrote.

Racquet Magazine, a US-based publications, wrote that it was courageous of IBM Watson to have picked Alcaraz over the Serb even at the expense of facing ridicule from fans.

"Watson showed courage in her conviction even when it meant facing ridicule. Everyone apologize," their tweet read.

Racquet @racquetmagazine



Everyone apologize.



#Wimbledon Watson showed courage in her conviction even when it meant facing ridicule.Everyone apologize.

Here are a few other reactions on the same:

Paola R. @Paola_RgR



Even the



I guess AI is now more reliable than professionals of the sport twitter.com/vika7/status/1… victoria azarenka @vika7

Anyway I hate predictions and all the bs talk… I’d rather enjoy the game 🏻 Alcaraz is unreal talent and already an incredible player and he is only getting better, but to pick him as a favorite against Djokovic today in Wimbledon is a stretch in my opinion…Anyway I hate predictions and all the bs talk… I’d rather enjoy the game Everyone’s predictions of this match were wrong, except for @IBMWatson , the AI tool that predicted Carlos would win (55-45 probability).Even the @espn commentators were wrong. All of them.I guess AI is now more reliable than professionals of the sport

Zachary Cohen @_ZCO IBM Watson knew there'd be a 13-deuce game in this match.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the first player to defeat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon since 2013

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz became the first player to defeat Novak Djokovic on the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2013, exactly 10 years and 9 days after the Serb's loss to Andy Murray in the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Murray cruised past Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in 2013 to win his first title at the grass court Major. Since then, the Serb had never failed at the Centre Court in 45 consecutive attempts. It remains the longest ever winning streak for any player on the iconic grass court since its formation in 1922.

The next best winning streak is shared by Roger Federer and Helen Wills Moody, each recording 32 straight wins from 2003 to 2008 and 1927 to 1938 respectively.

With the win on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz took revenge on Djokovic for his semifinal loss at Roland Garros in June. He has also improved his head-to-head record against the Serb to 2-1.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis