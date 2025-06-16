"Showed me a photo of him & his girlfriend dressed as me and my wife": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian describes 'surreal' experience with fan

Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian recently recounted a ‘surreal’ encounter with a fan. The Reddit co-founder narrated an incident where a fan shared that he and his wife had dressed up as Ohanian and Williams for Halloween, leaving the entrepreneur charmed.

Williams and Ohanian were first introduced to each other in 2015 in a chance meeting in Rome. The two quickly grew close and made their relationship official a little while later. The couple got engaged in 2016, and were married a year after this. The tennis star and investor share two daughters together, Adira, who was born in 2017, and Olympia, who was born in 2022.

Recently, Alexis Ohanian narrated an interesting meeting with a fan. Taking to X, the 42-year-old wrote,

“Had a guy come up to me today to grab a selfie and he showed me a photo of him and his girlfriend dressed as me and my wife for Halloween a few years ago. Pretty surreal. I think it was me in my DARE shirt. That one did numbers. 🎃.”

Ohanian himself is a big halloween enthusiast and once shared that his dad used to make him custom costumes from cardboard boxes when he was a child.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian enjoy a Scottish wedding

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at a TGL event (Image Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian recently attended a wedding in Scotland. To celebrate the occasion, the tennis star donned a white and black lace dress. She paired her look with a black scarf and shoes, and some light jewellery. Meanwhile, Ohanian dressed-up in a traditional Scottish kilt with a white and black suit, and a purple tie.

Sharing snaps of the couple's outing in Scotland, Williams expressed her admiration for her husband's outfit, writing on Instagram,

“Dear Scotland! it was well worth seeing @AlexisOhanian in a kilt! What a stud! Thank you so much. #ScotlandWedding #love #happilyeverafter #newlyweds #weddingguest #kilt.”

As a tennis player, Serena Williams dominated the game of women's singles for a little over two decades. Her decorated career saw her set multiple records, which include winning a total of 39 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals. Her time on the court also saw her achieve the rank of World No.1 for 319 weeks.

Williams retired from the sport in 2022, playing her last match at the US Open. Since calling time on her tennis career, the American has been exploring her entrepreneurial talents with venture capital firm Serena Ventures and make-up brand Wyn Beauty.

