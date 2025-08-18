"Showing Danielle Collins how it's done" - Fans impressed by Iga Swiatek's 'classy' gesture to decline cameraman at Cincinnati Open

Iga Swiatek is currently in action at the Cincinnati Open, and in her recent semifinals encounter the Pole politely stopped a cameraman from getting too close to her during her break. Reacting to this moment, fans were impressed by Swiatek's ‘classy’ gesture and were quick to draw comparisons between her and Danielle Collins.At the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg, Collins had found herself in hot water with fans. During her second round match against Emma Raducanu, the American berated a court-side cameraman, calling him ‘wildly inappropriate’ for getting ‘too close’ to her and Raducanu.More recently, at the Cincinnati Open, Iga Swiatek politely waved away a cameraman approaching her bench during a break. Reacting to this, fans immediately drew comparisons between Swiatek and Danielle Collins, with one X user writing,“Showing Danielle Collins how it's done.”Here is how other fans reacted to Swiatek’s respectful behaviour towards the cameraman,“See how you can politely do that????? Someone share that nasty video from Danielle Collins who is authentic’,” one fan wrote.“Yeah you can do it with class, not like Danielle Collins,” another added.“I think some people forget there’s a way to treat staff and talk to people. I could of understand if Danielle asked the cameraman to move before or he was at an inappropriate angle/view, but she literally saw him there and crashed out 😭,” one X user commented.“Shows who’s the unhinged one and now barely hanging in public interactions (see the last drama about pains),” yet another fan chimed in.Iga Swiatek to take on Jasmine Paolini in Cincinnati Open finalsSwiatek at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Iga Swiatek has led an incredible campaign at the Cincinnati Open. After an early exit at the Canadian Open, the Pole kicked off her time in Ohio with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova. She was then handed a walkover when Marta Kostyuk forfeited their match.In her round of 16 encounter, the 24-year-old outdid Sorana Cirstea in straight sets. She followed up on this with yet another straight games win, this time in the quarterfinals over 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya.Swiatek's semifinals match saw her take on Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh was fresh off her victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka and posed a serious challenge on the fast courts of Cincinnati. However, the Pole was able to pull through after an intriguing battle, clinching a 7-5, 6-3 win.Up next, Iga Swiatek will take on Jasmine Paolini as she hunts for her first ever title at the Cincinnati Open. The duo have played each other five times before, and on each occasion it has been Swiatek who claimed victory.