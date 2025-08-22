"Shut up, get out of here" - Andy Roddick sends strongly-worded message to defend Venus Williams from US Open wildcard controversy

Andy Roddick has come out in defense of Venus Williams after she received criticism for her wildcard entry into the 2025 U.S Open. Williams received a wildcard entry into this year's U.S Open, becoming the oldest person to compete at the tournament since 1981. Many have argued that the wildcard should have gone to a younger player; however, many, including Roddick, are of the opinion that Williams will always be deserving of the wildcard due to her status as a player.

Venus Williams is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She established herself as one of the best talents in the world when she won at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships, marking her first Grand Slam title at the age of 20. Williams has earned multiple accolades, including seven Grand Slams, with two of those being U.S Open titles. She also has five Olympic medals.

On the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Roddick hit back at people who have been saying that Williams is undeserving of the wildcard entry into this year's U.S Open.

"People are like "oh, they're taking the wildcard away from someone who is deserving. If you're deserving, you don't need a wildcard. Simply you've qualified on your own ranking. It's not an entitlement, it's a gift. And you're telling me, as a tennis tournament, Venus Williams isn't deserving of a gift from the U.S Open? Shut up, get out of here, get out of here. She's been a gift to us, it's not the other way around."

Roddick has expressed his admiration for Venus Williams before, with the two sharing a mutual respect. Roddick and Williams even teamed up to play a mixed doubles exhibition match at the 2024 US Open Fan Week.

Venus Williams reacts after defeating Peyton Stearns at the 2025 Washington Open

Williams at the Washington Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Venus Williams shared her reaction after making her return to competitive tennis at the Washington Open, where she beat Peyton Stearns with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. In a post-match interview, Williams said: (0:38 onwards)

"It is not easy to come off after all that time and play the perfect match. And all the players in the WTA are playing amazing. Peyton played so well. And I felt like I was trying to slow myself down, you know, I'm going faster and faster and faster. So, thanks to my team over there and my wonderful sister as well."

Williams last competed in the mixed doubles event at the U.S Open on August 19, pairing up with Reilly Opelka.

