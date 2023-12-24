"Sick" - Martina Navratilova reacts to gun rights activist's Christmas photo of her kids posing with guns

Martina Navratilova has reacted to a Christmas family photo of US Congresswoman and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert, in which her children are holding guns.

The Colorado Republican Representative tweeted the controversial photo in 2021. The incident took place after another Republican, Thomas Massie, shared a photo that included multiple firearms held by him and his family members.

On December 24, an X (formerly Twitter) user dug up and posted that photo of Lauren Boebert and her family, writing about the problematic things Boebert has done to date.

"This picture is so f-ed up. Divorced mother of 4. Got kicked out a theater for lewd conduct. The kid in green got an underage girl pregnant. Using your children to appear patriotic to your extreme base. GOP family values my a**," the user wrote.

Martina Navratilova, a vocal opponent of gun culture, reacted to the user's post on the same social media platform, writing:

"Sick beyond…"

Martina Navratilova blasts a Donald Trump supporter for promoting gun culture

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2023 Italian Open

The 2024 US presidential election is approaching, and Donald Trump is running for re-election. If Trump wins, he will be the second president to do so, after Grover Cleveland.

On that note, a Trump supporter took to X and shared that she and her family will vote for the 77-year-old NY native and how they approve of gun culture, among other things.

"My 18 year old will get to vote for his 1st time in 2024. His vote, his dad's, and mine will ALL go to @realDonaldTrump. Heck, our entire extended family is voting for President Trump. We are all wide awake and incredibly intelligent. We love FREEDOM, cheap gas, inflation on the decline, morality and of course, Jesus, Guns, and Babies," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova is a big critic of Donald Trump and she gave a sarcastic reply to his supporter. The 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote:

"Pretty sure Jesus would not have liked guns… just a wild guess."

Navratilova retired from competitive tennis in 2006 after adding 59 Grand Slam titles to her kitty (18 in singles, 31 doubles and 10 mixed doubles). However, she continued to enrich the sport as a commentator and coach.

The Czech-born American is also very vocal in her opposition to including transgender women in biological women's sports. She faces backlash for her stance daily, but remains steadfast.