Simona Halep appears on US Open entry list despite suspension, ITIA clarifies

Simona Halep's name appearing on the 2023 US Open's entry list has caused a buzz in the tennis world.

In October last year, Halep was handed a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after testing positive for a banned substance. She is said to have tested positive for Roxadustat, a substance that falls under EPO (Erythropoietin) in the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

The test is said to have taken place at last year's US Open, where the Romanian made an opening round exit following defeat to Daria Snigur. While Halep has since been on the sidelines fighting her case, it has come as a surprise to many when her name featured on the entry list for this year's New York Major.

While WTA rules state that players cannot signup for a tournament during their suspension, Halep can make herself available for the year's final Grand Slam as her trial is underway and the verdict is awaited.

With rumors of Halep getting a clean chit in her doping case going viral, ITIA has released a statement confirming that the decision has not yet been made.

"I promise you that no decision has been made available to anyone yet. In the US Open roster, it is clearly marked as provisionally suspended, and therefore, if it remains suspended, it will be withdrawn. If it's not, she can compete," a statement given to Antena 3 CNN said.

Simona Halep's tribunal hearing in anti-doping case underway in London

Simona Halep is a two-time Grand Slam champion.

After initially suspending Simona Halep for doping violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) brought a new charge against Halep earlier this year. They claimed to have found "irregularities" in her biological passport, allegations which were once again disputed by the former World No. 1.

After several months of inactivity and three postponements, Halep finally attended a court hearing in London late last month, with a verdict expected shortly. While she faces a suspension of between two and four years, if found guilty, she will have the option of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

“The moment that was delayed has happened. Together with the lawyers, Simona presented her arguments. We will see what the decisions will be. Generally, two-year suspensions are given here, then the decisions are appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Digi Sport’s Dragos Suciu revealed. (via Tennis Threads)

Halep is trying to stay in the best possible shape in anticipation of a favorable verdict. She recently took to social media to share a video of her training hard in the gym and practicing her serve on a hardcourt. She has also trained with the likes of Marta Kostyuk and Caroline Wozniacki in recent weeks.

