"Simona Halep should have gotten the Iga Swiatek & Jannik Sinner treatment";"Sad ending" - Fans react to Romanian's shocking retirement announcement

Simona Halep sent shockwaves through the tennis world on February 4 by announcing her retirement from professional tennis. The news stunned many of her fans, with some recalling her doping controversy and drawing comparisons to Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner.

Halep began her 2025 season at the WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, aiming for a strong start. However, she fell short in her opener, suffering a decisive 1-6, 1-6 defeat to Lucia Bronzetti. Unbeknownst to many, this would be the two-time Major champion’s final match, as she announced her retirement shortly after.

After the match, the 33-year-old shared emotional moments with her parents, Stere and Tania, as well as her support team. She then tossed her racket into the crowd, marking a poignant conclusion to her illustrious career.

Several fans reacted to the unexpected announcement, with a few referencing Halep's doping controversy. In 2022, the 33-year-old tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat, receiving a four-year suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency. However, following an appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced her ban to nine months.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek tested positive for Clostebol and Trimetazidine, respectively. Swiatek received a brief one-month suspension, while Sinner successfully overturned his provisional suspension by demonstrating that he had unknowingly consumed the substance.

"She should have gotten the Iga and Sinner treatment. If she did, she would still be playing and winning," the fan wrote.

"They Rob her off her pride and joy," one said.

"Well Simona is out and IGA is playing after a positive…," another commented.

A fan on Reddit expressed disappointment over Halep's retirement, reminiscing about her 2019 Wimbledon Championships triumph, where she triumphed over Serena Williams in the final.

"A sad ending for one of the greatest champions of the last decade. I’ll always remember her Wimbledon final," the fan wrote.

"Her chase for her first slam was so dramatic, watching her finally get over the line was so great," a fan chimed in.

"I'm surprised, but I'm also really not surprised. Her performance in the Wimbledon final was an all-timer!" A fan weighed in.

Simona Halep had numerous achivements during her illustrious tennis career

In Picture: Simona Halep at the Transylvania Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Simona Halep enjoyed an impressive tennis career. She rose to World No. 1 in 2017 and captured her first Major title the following year, defeating Sloane Stephens in the French Open final. In 2019, she secured her second Grand Slam crown with a commanding victory over 23-time Major champion Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Halep became the first Romanian player to reach World No. 1 in the WTA rankings and remained in the top 10 for an impressive 373 weeks from 2014 to 2021. Beyond her two Grand Slam titles, Halep amassed 22 WTA singles trophies during the course of her career.

