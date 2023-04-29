Simona Halep’s coach isn’t convinced by Novak Djokovic’s PTPA’s latest statement of support in the doping trial.

On Thursday, April 27, Halep came forward and claimed that her doping case trial was being pushed back unfairly by the authorities involved. Halep tested positive for a banned substance called Roxadustat in October after the 2022 US Open and the ITIA promptly issued a provisional suspension. However, almost seven months after the disclosure, the case still awaits a hearing.

All this while, the two-time Grand Slam champion has maintained that she is not guilty. In her most recent interview, Simona Halep revealed that a “supplement contamination” was the cause of her positive test. She stated that the evidence was submitted to ITIA, but was rejected. The Romanian made a public plea for the hearing to go forward on the latest scheduled date, May 28.

“I’m not asking for special treatment. I just ask to be judged. How much longer is this going to take?” Simona Halep said.

Upon the shocking revelation, the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association), co-founded by Novak Djokovic, showed their support with a statement on social media.

“One of the PTPA’s Principles is tennis players must have fair anti-doping rules and regulations, with full due process rights. That includes a timely review. We fully support players as they exercise their appeal rights & governing bodies must move with all deliberate speed to resolve cases. Athletes do not get time back even in a successful appeal,” the statement read.

However, Simona Halep’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou, like many others on social media, wasn’t impressed by the PTPA’s bare-minimum show of support and suggested that it was all talk and no action.

“It is great to have it in your rules, but how do you make them be applied by the anti-doping?” he questioned.

Patrick Mouratoglou @pmouratoglou Professional Tennis Players Association @ptpaplayers



We fully support players as they exercise their appeal rights & governing bodies must move with all deliberate speed to… One of the PTPA’s Principles is tennis players must have fair anti-doping rules and regulations, with full due process rights. That includes a timely review.We fully support players as they exercise their appeal rights & governing bodies must move with all deliberate speed to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… One of the PTPA’s Principles is tennis players must have fair anti-doping rules and regulations, with full due process rights. That includes a timely review.We fully support players as they exercise their appeal rights & governing bodies must move with all deliberate speed to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It is great to have it in your rules, but how do you make them be applied by the anti-doping ? twitter.com/ptpaplayers/st… It is great to have it in your rules, but how do you make them be applied by the anti-doping ? twitter.com/ptpaplayers/st…

What Novak Djokovic previously said about the PTPA

Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil are the co-founders of the PTPA

Novak Djokovic co-founded the PTPA alongside Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil in 2019.

Earlier this year, the World No. 1 opened up about the organization being forsaken by the powerful tennis bodies and the challenges thus faced.

“We were not accepted and embraced by Grand Slams, ATP nor WTA, so it makes things difficult for us,” Novak Djokovic said.

He asserted that while the process of earning credibility in the tennis world will take time, the PTPA is needed and is here to stay.

“But this association needs to live. It's a process that will take a longer time just because we are not getting credibility from other governing bodies. But we'll stay there, and it's something that hopefully can stay for many decades to come,” the Serb added.

Despite the slow start, the PTPA is now gaining traction, with players resonating with the organization’s aim. In January 2023, the association announced its first-ever executive committee, which included top players such as Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa and Hubert Hurkacz.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes