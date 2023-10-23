Simona Halep shares glimpse of tennis practice for first time since doping suspension in US Open 2022

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep recently posted a video of her tennis practice for the first time since she faced a provisional doping suspension during the 2022 US Open.

Halep was handed a four-year ban from tennis recently due to two doping violations, as announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on September 12.

After her suspension during the New York Slam for testing positive for the blood-boosting substance, Roxadustat, she faced additional charges for a second anti-doping violation in May 2023, this time related to the irregularities found in her Athlete Biological Passport.

The Romanian's ban renders her ineligible to take part in professional tennis until October 6, 2026.

Amid the controversy, Simona Halep recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself practicing tennis. In the video, she is seen hitting long forehands and backhands while focusing on her footwork. Halep also included Sia's 'Never Give Up' song in her reel, demonstrating her strong mindset.

Simona Halep refuses to accept her 4-year ban

Simona Halep pictured at a tennis tournament

As soon as Simona Halep learned of her four-year doping suspension from tennis, she posted a message on X (formerly Twitter). She refused to accept the decision, which 'shocked' and 'disappointed' her.

"I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban," she wrote. "While I am grateful to finally have an outcome following numerous unfounded delays and a feeling of living in purgatory for over a year, I am both shocked and disappointed by their decision."

The Romanian stated she will continue to train to improve her tennis skills. She will also do everything in her power to clear her name of the 'false allegations', including taking the case to The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court. I intend to appeal this decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question," Halep wrote.

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep was last seen playing at the 2022 US Open, where she had a poor showing. She was knocked out in the first round by Daria Snigur. Despite both players giving it their all, the Ukrainian upset the former World No. 1 in a three-set thriller, 2-6, 6-0, 4-6.