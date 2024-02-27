“Since when do we have a teenager” – Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable glimpse of daughter Olivia all smiles at the beach ahead of San Diego Open

Danish tennis icon Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a glimpse of her daughter Olivia all smiles at the beach. Olivia will turn three years old on June 11

Since Wozniacki made her return to tennis in August 2023, Olivia, alongside her father David Lee and younger brother James, has been accompanying her mother to various tournaments across the globe.

Wozniacki is currently in San Diego for the city's 500 event. She will begin her campaign against Russia's Anna Blinkova on Tuesday, February 27.

Ahead of her opening match, Wozniacki took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of Olivia and suggested that she is growing up fast.

"Since when do we have a teenager," she captioned the picture.

A screenshot of Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki: "Olivia loves to travel and explore... she asks me when we're going on the plane next"

David Lee (L), Olivia, and Caroline Wozniacki (R): 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki recently revealed that her daughter Olivia loves traveling with her and exploring new destinations.

"I travel with my kids everywhere," she said. "They kind of are an extension of me and always around. I really enjoy that. They're very adaptable. They're at an age where you can move them around, and especially the older one, Olivia, she loves to travel and explore. She asks me when we're going on the plane next, where we're going next," she said during a press conference at the Australian Open 2024.

The 33-year-old also discussed how she likes to train early so that she can spend time with Olivia and James in the afternoon.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to share these memories with them, even though they're still pretty small. But, yeah, they're here. I like to train early, so when I have a practice day, I practice early, then I have the afternoon with them, which is great," she said.

Caroline Wozniacki has had a quiet start to the 2024 season. She began the year at the ASB Classic in Auckland but was beaten in the first round by eventual finalist Elina Svitolina.

The Dane then competed at the Australian Open, a tournament she famously won in 2018. Her first-round match ended prematurely as her opponent Magda Linette retired while trailing 6-2, 2-0.

Wozniacki started strong against 20-year-old Maria Timofeeva in the second round but the Russian staged a comeback to win the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-1