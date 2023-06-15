Alexander Bublik's frustrations boiled over into an abusive tirade during his tense first-round match against David Goffin at the 2023 Libema Open.

There was no dearth of drama during Bublik and Goffin's clash as the match also delved into controversy when the players argued over an overturned call. The incident occurred when a forehand struck by the Kazakh was called out by the line judge. Upon Bublik challenging the call, it was determined that the ball had clipped the line.

The chair umpire called for the point to be replayed, a decision Goffin agreed to, much to Bublik's frustration. The Kazakh argued that there was no way Goffin would have made the shot, regardless of the call's interruption.

"He said 'out' and I missed it completely. Maybe I can make it," Goffin said.

"You're honestly telling me you could have made that particular shot. There's no way!" Alexander Bublik yelled.

The match saw another dramatic moment when Bublik launched into a rant in Russian during the changeover, after having been broken at 3-4 in the second set.

A fan took to social media and translated Alexander Bublik's rant into English, claiming he said:

"F**king b*stard's luck. I f**ked its mouth. It's just f**king bullshit. Then they will tell me to practice. F**k you f*ggots, I f**ked your mouth. Each one who says you need to practice. To hit this f**king bullsh*t? F**king b*stards? What the hell is this sh*t? He hits everything in lines, I have three millimeters out on break point. I'm f**king in awe. Sitting on these f**king f*g courts seven hours a day, why the f**k do I need it?"

Despite the drama-filled encounter, Bublik defeated Goffin 7-5, 7-5 at 's-Hertogenbosch to advance to the Round of 16.

Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Bublik to advance to Libema Open QF

Alexander Bublik crashes out of the Libema Open

Alexander Bublik took on second seed Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the Libema Open on June 14. The Italian started his grass-court season off with a bang, coming through with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes.

Sinner put on a dominant performance, converting three of his 12 break point opportunities, while fending off the solitary break point Bublik saw during the clash. With his win, the Italian improved his head-to-head record against Bublik to 3-0, claiming his first victory over the Kazakh on grass.

Sinner will be up against Emil Russuvuori in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16. Russuvuori claimed a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4 victory over Ugo Humbert to book his spot in the last eight.

