Victoria Azarenka shared banter with Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian missed the Belarusian's name during her walk through the Australian Open's Walk of Champions.

Azarenka and Jabeur are in Melbourne ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. Before the main draw action commences on January 14, the Tunisian toured the facilities at the Rod Laver Arena and walked through the famous Walk of Champions.

The Walk of Champions leads to the main court and contains pillars of all the winners of the year's first Grand Slam. A video of Jabeur's walk was shared by the Australian Open's official X account. When asked about her favorite Australian Open champion, she expressed her admiration for the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, and more.

"I mean, honestly, I love all of them. Serena (Williams), (Caroline) Wozniacki, (Andre) Agassi, Novak (Djokovic). But probably, the whole lineup. Of course, Angie (Kerber), all of them are great. Li Na, (Yevgeny) Kafelnikov," she said.

The former World No. 2 added that she recently met former champions Petr Korda and Maria Sharapova and hopes to one day see her name on the Walk of Champions.

(Petr) Korda, I saw him, I met him, so. He is really nice," Jabeur said. Kim (Clijsters), of course, my favorite, Kim. Maria (Sharapova). I just met her recently. So, honestly, I can't choose. All of them are amazing, All of them are great, and I hope I can make it in the list," she continued.

Victoria Azarenka, a former two-time Australian Open champion, joked that Jabeur skipped past her name but did not take the omission to heart. The Belarusian reached the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open, which was her best performance in Melbourne since her triumphs in 2012 and 2013.

"Just skipped over mine 😂 till love you @Ons_Jabeur," Azarenka wrote on X.

Ons Jabeur signs with Saudi-owned fitness brand

Kayanee

Ons Jabeur in Kayanee outfit

Ons Jabeur will become the first tennis player to be outfitted with Kayanee, Saudi Arabia's PIF-owned fitness and wellness brand. Being one of the most high-profile female athletes from the Arab and Middle East, Jabeur has long been an advocate for the expansion of women's sports in the region.

The 29-year-old was associated with athleisure giant Lotto Sport Italia for over a decade. She will now have an exclusive clothing line designed by Kayanee, launched last year and promotes women's health and wellness initiatives in Saudi Arabia.

Kayanee chairman Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud called Ons Jabeur the brand's global ambassador and hailed her as a symbol of resilience. She stated that the partnership aims to inspire other women to pick up sports.

“Ons Jabeur is not only a phenomenal athlete but also a symbol of resilience and determination. We are honoured to have her as our global athletic ambassador. This collaboration is not just about fitness. It’s about inspiring young women to pursue their dreams and seek their own place on an international playing field,” Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud said (as per The National News).