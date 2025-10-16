"Sloane Stephens is an actual embarrassment" - Fans in shock as American loses to player ranked outside Top 300, continues 12-match losing streak

Sloane Stephens' recent loss at the WTA 125 tournament, Abierto Tampico, left fans in shock as the American extended her losing streak to 12. Stephens was in contention with Indian player Sahaja Yamalapalli but lost to the latter in straight sets. Sloane Stephens was a promising junior player, earning a world ranking of No. 3 and claiming three major doubles titles. She went on to win the US Open in 2017 and continued competing on the tour, but couldn’t replicate her Grand Slam success in the following years. In 2024, the 32-year-old won the WTA 250 Open de Rouen title, trouncing Magda Linette in the finals. However, since then, Stephens has been losing in the opening rounds of all the tournaments she has participated in, while also dealing with a foot injury that sidelined her for seven months this year. Recently, she continued her 12-match losing streak after losing in the first round of the Aiberto Tampico, a WTA 125 tournament. Her loss left fans shocked as she lost to a player ranked outside 300. One X fan wondered how Sloane Stephens won the US Open title, calling her an 'embarrassment'. &quot;Sloane stephens is an actual embarrassment. How did this women win the US&quot;Another fan chimed in and opined that her game is no longer enjoyable to watch.&quot;Sloane Stephens is still playing, low key. Not sure why at this point. Not having much fun. (Opponent ranked No. 347).&quot;Hard is Fun @AlpineHills10SLINKWe have to be near the end for Sloane Stephens. She has lost her last 12 singles matches, and yesterday lost 2 &amp; 2 to a player ranked 347Another X user jokingly suggested that Stephens should never retire, as it would mean an infinite money glitch.&quot;I hope Sloane Stephens never retires. Infinite money glitch.&quot;Locko Rocco @JagginOff_69LINKI hope Sloane Stephens never retires. Infinite money glitch.Another user found it funny that the 32-year-old lost to an Indian player.&quot;Sloane Stephens lost to some Indian girl? Lmfao WTF&quot;Justin Nicklas @JustinNicklas1LINKSloane Stephens lost to some Indian girl? Lmfao WTFSloane Stephens once revealed that she faced identity crisis after winning the Grand Slam titleStephens at the CultureCon 2025 - Source: GettySloane Stephens had a career breakthrough in 2017, winning her maiden major title. The following season also saw her rack up titles but later, injury struggles pushed her out of the WTA rankings. In the Breaking Barriers show, the Grand Slam champion revealed that she faced identity crisis after her ultimate goal of winning a major title was achieved. &quot;My goal was to win a Slam. This is the only thing to do and when it happened I was like, what happens after this and I had a complete identity crisis,&quot; she said. Stephens started commentating for the Tennis Channel and was associated with the TNT Sports at the 2025 French Open.