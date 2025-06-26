Sloane Stephens shares cryptic message amid uncertainty about Wimbledon participation after French Open commentary stint

Sloane Stephens shared a cryptic message amid uncertainty about Wimbledon as she continues her time away from the competitive court. The American ace player was at the 2025 French Open as a commentator for TNT Sports alongside Venus Williams.

Ad

Sloane Stephens, the player who peaked at No. 3 on the ATP rankings, amassed eight WTA-Tour-level singles titles, including the US Open in 2017. The 32-year-old started training at a Florida tennis academy under Nick Saviano, unleashing her prowess and earning a junior ranking of No. 5. She defeated Serena Williams at the 2013 Australian Open quarterfinals at 19 and ended the year as No. 13.

She sustained a foot injury in March 2025, withdrawing from back-to-back tournaments until joining the Roland Garros as TNT’s all-star broadcasting team for their debut French Open coverage. She joined the likes of Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Lindsay Davenport, and guest star Coco Gauff.

Ad

Trending

Recently, she shared a carousel of highlights featuring on-court action and paired with a cryptic caption.

"Miss it more than I’d like to admit"

Ad

Sloane Stephens, who advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2013, has not confirmed her Wimbledon appearance this year.

The 32-year-old won the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 after her maiden Grand Slam feat.

Sloane Stephens made her feelings known about her commentating at the French Open

Stephens at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2025 - Show - (Source: Getty)

Sloane Stephens has had commentatory experiences before, but nothing like her recent stint at Roland Garros, where she did on-court and desk interviews, turned heads with her glammed-up looks, and created memories. She penned a long note on Instagram, expressing how fun the two weeks were, changing her in ways beyond her expectations.

Ad

"I walked into this job with zero expectations. I’ve done TV before, but not like this. Long days, late nights, and no idea what I had just signed up for. I knew I’d get to try a bunch of different things and see what stuck, but I didn’t expect it to change me the way it did. Yes, I did the interviews. Yes, I did the desk. But I also learned so much about myself. From the jump, I said if I’m doing this, I’m doing it all the way. I was gonna bring the looks, bring the energy, be a team player, speak on what I know and most importantly, just be me."

Ad

She added:

"Whew. What a ride. Definitely have a future in this little gig. Might just be your next sideline reporter or commentator."

Stephens achieved a career-high doubles ranking of No. 63 and made the French Open final in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More