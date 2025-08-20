Sloane Stephens turns up the glamor in stylish white ensemble, follows Novak Djokovic's practice session during her 1st day as US Open analyst

Sloane Stephens showed off her chic new outfit as she turned up for her first day of work as an analyst with ESPN. She also gave a glimpse of Novak Djokovic's practice session as the camera followed her around the courts.

Stephens has been inactive on the WTA Tour particularly after the foot injury that she sustained at the Merida Open in February. She later underwent surgery and is yet to recover fully to be on-court. Meanwhile, the 2017 US Open champion remains connected to the tennis world as a commentator and analyst.

The 2017 US Open champion donned a short all-white off-shoulder dress as she posed for her first-day-at-work picture in front of the practice courts. She paired it with a diamond necklace and pointed-toe sandals.

"First day, first fit. ESPN, let’s do this!" Stephens wrote on Instagram.

Screengrab from Sloane Stephen's Instagram @sloanestephens

On her Instagram story, the 32-year-old shared a short clip showing 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic grinding on one of the practice courts.

Screengrab from Sloane Stephen's Instagram @sloanestephens

Djokovic teamed up with Olga Danilovic for the US Open mixed doubles. The pair lost to Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, August 20. The former World No. 1 will kickstart his singles campaign after the draw is announced on Thursday, August 21.

Sloane Stephens is in support of increased prize money at the US Open; believes there's "still more money to be made"

Sloane Stephens at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2025. Image: Getty

The US Open announced a 20% increase in total prize money in it's 2025 edition. That would mean a raise from last year's $75 million to a $90 million total prize money, the highest offered in any tournament in tennis.

In an interview with TNT, Sloane Stephens shared her thoughts on the increase and future opportunities.

"There's still more money to be made. There are still more opportunity. We are working, we are going in that direction. I do think that the Slams have a lot of control over what happens and how much money we are allocated," she said.

"These things take a long time. It is a very 50-50 type of business relationship and we don't obviously get anywhere near 50%. So to be able to raise the prize money and have a little bit more of a fair balance, I think that's what we're going for," she added.

Apart from being a commentator and analyst, Stephens also gives back to the community via the Sloane Stephens Foundation. Her work was recently recognized with the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs.

