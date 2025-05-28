French Open 2025 fashion statement: Sloane Stephens slays off-court role with stunning outfits

While Sloane Stephens isn't competing at the 2025 French Open, she has still managed to spark excitement in her new role. The American has generated significant buzz with her stylish outfits at the claycourt Major.

Ad

Stephens last competed on tour at the Merida Open in February, where she suffered a crushing 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Petra Martic in her opening match. The 32-year-old then pulled out of the Indian Wells Open due to an injury to her leg and has since missed the entire clay swing. However, she has remained connected to the tennis world in her new capacity as a commentator.

Much to the surprise of tennis fans, Sloane Stephens followed in Venus Williams' footsteps by joining the likes of Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Chris Evert and Caroline Wozniacki on the TNT Sports coverage of the French Open. Apart from honing her commentary skills, the former World No. 3 has been using the opportunity to show off her impeccable fashion sense.

Ad

Trending

On Day 1 of the Major, Stephens donned a sharp white suit and matching stilettos. However, it was her eye-catching jewelry that drew the most attention, as she showed off her tennis necklaces and dazzling diamond ring.

Ad

The American stuck to the white theme on Day 2, but opted for a more casual ensemble by pairing a stylish white jacket with beige pants. She also flaunted her stunning gold Rolex Day-Date 36, which retails at $50,000 according to the brand's official website.

Ad

For Day 3, Stephens made a fashion statement in a chic blue and white striped outfit, featuring interesting detailing on the skirt. She continued to impress with her accessories, capturing her breathtaking diamond tennis bracelet and Rolex Oyster Perpetual, worth $6,500.

Ad

Sloane Stephens also owns a matching gold Rolex with her husband Jozy Altidore, which she gifted to him as a wedding present after getting it engraved with a sentimental message.

Sloane Stephens delightedly interviews Carlos Alcaraz and cheers on Coco Gauff at French Open

Sloane Stephens- Source: Getty

Amid her new commentary role, Sloane Stephens got the chance to interview Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open. After sharing a warm hug with the Spaniard, Stephens delightedly questioned him about his dominant 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Giulio Zeppieri in the first round.

Ad

Ad

The 32-year-old also made time to cheer on Coco Gauff, who took on Olivia Gadecki in her opening match. Gauff made a strong start to her campaign by securing a 6-2, 6-2 win and advancing to the second round.

@sloanestephens' Instagram story

Up next, Gauff will battle it out against Tereza Valentova for a place in the third round of the French Open. Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Fabian Marozsan in his second-round encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More