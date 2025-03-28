Sloane Stephens drops 3-word reaction to Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman calling 'dibs' on American in new update

Sloane Stephens recently reacted to a new selfie of soccer star Trinity Rodman and American tennis player Ben Shelton. Rodman shared an affectionate photo with Shelton, further confirming their relationship.

Ad

Rodman’s most recent Instagram post showcased a heartfelt selfie with Shelton. In the image, she is seen comfortably resting on his lap while affectionately looking at him. She captioned the picture:

"Dibs."

Ad

Trending

Among the many responses to the post, Sloane Stephens, who is currently recovering from a right ankle injury, enthusiastically commented:

"Here for it!"

Screengrab of Sloane Stephens' comment on Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman's Instagram post/@trinity_rodman

Shelton and Rodman initially fueled dating rumors through playful interactions on social media, embracing the viral "shooters shoot" trend on TikTok. The tennis star first dropped a cryptic message using a snippet from Jojiana and Glorilla’s song 'IIBB2,' writing:

Ad

"T**** wsp with u."

Rodman soon followed up with a similar phrase:

"___ wassup w you."

Their flirty exchange sparked curiosity, and not long after, Shelton made their relationship Instagram-official by sharing a photo carousel featuring a candid moment of Rodman kissing him on the cheek.

On the court, World No. 14 Ben Shelton recently had a tough run at the Miami Open, suffering early exits in both singles and doubles. As the 13th seed, he received a second-round bye but fell to Coleman Wong 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(5). In doubles, he and his partner, Alex Michelsen, lost their opening-round match 4-6, 4-6 to Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson.

Ad

Rodman, meanwhile, continues to make waves in women’s soccer. A forward for the Washington Spirit and a key player for the U.S. women’s national team, she made history in 2021 as the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL and led her team to a league title in her rookie season. She also played an integral role in the U.S. women’s national team’s gold medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

Trinity Rodman got candid about her romance with Ben Shelton

In Picture: Trinity Rodman during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

In a recent interview with ESPN, Rodman spoke openly about going public with her relationship with Shelton. When asked about making their romance official, she responded:

Ad

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," said Trinity Rodman.

In other news, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Sloane Stephens reacted to Ben Shelton and his girlfriend Trinity Rodman making their relationship public on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback