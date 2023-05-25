Sloane Stephens recently shared her fond memories of playing in the US Open in a teaser for Netflix's Break Point.

Stephens is the last American player to lift the US Open, achieving the feat in 2017. In the semi-finals, she faced off against fellow countrywoman Venus Williams, ultimately triumphing over her 6-1, 0-6, 7-5.

In the final, Sloane Stephens faced Madison Keys at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and defeated her 6-3, 6-0, earning her first-ever Grand Slam title.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for the second part of season one of Break Point series on Tuesday, May 24. The teaser features prominent players such as Matteo Berrettini, Frances Tiafoe, and Stephens herself.

In the clip, the players shared their experiences of playing in the American Grand Slam.

Sloane Stephens shared the clip on her Instagram. Expressing her feeling of playing in the US Open, it is like being "love-drunk" and actually being drunk on the famous cocktail served in the stadium, the Honey Deuce.

"It's intense, It's love-drunk and actually drunk. Like it's all of those things. Feels like a call out 😂 😂 😂 #iykyk #honeydeuce," Stephens wrote.

Stephens' Instagram story.

The much-anticipated docuseries is set to release on June 21 all over the world.

How Sloane Stephens has fared so far this season

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia.

Sloane Stephens had a rough start to this season, including a disappointing exit from the first round of the Australian Open. However, she bounced back and made it to the quarter-finals of the Merida Open and the ATX Open.

The former US Open champion began her campaign at the Charleston Open as an unseeded player. In her opening match, she defeated Louisa Chirico and secured her spot in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament. Unfortunately, Stephens was ousted in the next round by Victoria Azarenka.

The former World No. 3 didn't fare much better at the Madrid Open as she was beaten 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 by Jaqueline Cristian in the first round.

Stephens defeated Elina Svitolina to move into the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo. There she defeated Greet Minnen in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 to win the trophy. The match lasted for an hour and 40 minutes. This was her first-ever WTA 125 title.

Stephens defeated Nadia Podoroska 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the Italian Open. However, in the second round, she faced defeat at the hands of Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-3.

Poll : 0 votes