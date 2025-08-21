Sloane Stephens' mother Sybil sends her love to American as she turns up the style at US Open in new media role

Former World No. 3, Sloane Stephens' mother, Sybil Smith, has recently shared her heartfelt thoughts for the former as she began her new broadcast role with ESPN for the 2025 US Open. She was last seen in action at the 2025 Merida Open Akron, a WTA 500 outdoor hardcourt tournament.The Plantation, Florida, native has won eight WTA Tour singles titles and one doubles title. She has played nine consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2020 and remained in the list of the top 40 players. In her recent seasons, she has faced inconsistencies, and due to an injury, she had taken a break. Sloane is the daughter of Sybil Smith and John Stephens.Her mother was a notable former collegiate swimmer and was the first African-American female swimmer to be selected to the first-team Division I All-American. Additionally, in the Boston University women's swimming history, she was the only All-American. Through Stephens' recent Instagram post, Sybil Smith shared her heartfelt reaction to her ESPN broadcast role for the 2025 US Open.&quot;😍&quot;Screenshot of Sloane Stephens' Instagram post | Source: IG/sloanestephensThrough her Instagram post, Sloane Stephens wrote: &quot;Consistency is key… and the fits are consistent 👏&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSloane Stephens' father, John Stephens, is a former running back in the National Football League. He has played with multiple teams, including the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. In 1988, he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.Sloane Stephens has also worked for Tennis Channel as a guest analyst. At the 2025 French Open, she worked alongside icons Andre Agassi and Venus Williams for TNT Sports.Sloane Stephens reflects her admiration and pride for her mother, Sybil Smith's collegiate legacySloane Stephens and Sybil Smith at the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. - Source: GettySloane Stephens recently expressed her admiration for her mother's legacy while highlighting the significance of black history.&quot;She won 80 consecutive dual meets in her four-year swimming career, never losing a race. Seven of her university swim records remain unbeaten, and she was inducted into Boston University's Hall of Fame shortly after I was born. She basically set the standard,&quot; Sloane shared via sloanestephens.beehiiv.com.She continued: &quot;That’s what I find so captivating about my mother’s place in Black History. In a sense, it represents the beauty, strength, and capabilities of Black people. We are the beginning, middle, and end. No matter how difficult things are, we always find a way to overcome, rise above, and reach our goals.&quot;Last season, the player clinched her eighth WTA Tour singles title at the Rouen Open.