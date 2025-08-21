  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Sloane Stephens' mother Sybil sends her love to American as she turns up the style at US Open in new media role

Sloane Stephens' mother Sybil sends her love to American as she turns up the style at US Open in new media role

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 21, 2025 15:18 GMT
Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens [L] and Sybil Smith [R] | Source: Getty Images

Former World No. 3, Sloane Stephens' mother, Sybil Smith, has recently shared her heartfelt thoughts for the former as she began her new broadcast role with ESPN for the 2025 US Open. She was last seen in action at the 2025 Merida Open Akron, a WTA 500 outdoor hardcourt tournament.

Ad

The Plantation, Florida, native has won eight WTA Tour singles titles and one doubles title. She has played nine consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2020 and remained in the list of the top 40 players. In her recent seasons, she has faced inconsistencies, and due to an injury, she had taken a break. Sloane is the daughter of Sybil Smith and John Stephens.

Her mother was a notable former collegiate swimmer and was the first African-American female swimmer to be selected to the first-team Division I All-American. Additionally, in the Boston University women's swimming history, she was the only All-American. Through Stephens' recent Instagram post, Sybil Smith shared her heartfelt reaction to her ESPN broadcast role for the 2025 US Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"😍"
Screenshot of Sloane Stephens&#039; Instagram post | Source: IG/sloanestephens
Screenshot of Sloane Stephens' Instagram post | Source: IG/sloanestephens

Through her Instagram post, Sloane Stephens wrote:

Ad
"Consistency is key… and the fits are consistent 👏"
Ad

Sloane Stephens' father, John Stephens, is a former running back in the National Football League. He has played with multiple teams, including the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. In 1988, he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Sloane Stephens has also worked for Tennis Channel as a guest analyst. At the 2025 French Open, she worked alongside icons Andre Agassi and Venus Williams for TNT Sports.

Ad

Sloane Stephens reflects her admiration and pride for her mother, Sybil Smith's collegiate legacy

Sloane Stephens and Sybil Smith at the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. - Source: Getty
Sloane Stephens and Sybil Smith at the 2017 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. - Source: Getty

Sloane Stephens recently expressed her admiration for her mother's legacy while highlighting the significance of black history.

Ad
"She won 80 consecutive dual meets in her four-year swimming career, never losing a race. Seven of her university swim records remain unbeaten, and she was inducted into Boston University's Hall of Fame shortly after I was born. She basically set the standard," Sloane shared via sloanestephens.beehiiv.com.

She continued:

"That’s what I find so captivating about my mother’s place in Black History. In a sense, it represents the beauty, strength, and capabilities of Black people. We are the beginning, middle, and end. No matter how difficult things are, we always find a way to overcome, rise above, and reach our goals."

Last season, the player clinched her eighth WTA Tour singles title at the Rouen Open.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications