Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka reacted to Allyson Felix's efforts to raise awareness about the Black maternal health crisis, following Tori Bowie's death due to childbirth complications.

Black women face a significantly higher risk of maternal mortality compared to their white counterparts, with a staggering three-fold increase in the likelihood of complications following childbirth.

The recent case of Olympic athlete Tori Bowie serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of eclampsia, a condition that can arise during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth.

Bowie's life was cut short when she was found dead at her home in Florida in May. A recent autopsy revealed that the American was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing and was undergoing active labor when she died.

Tori Bowie, who was under professional medical care due to her vulnerability to seizures and strokes, experienced respiratory distress and eclampsia while carrying her child. Despite the best efforts of her medical team, Bowie ultimately lost her life due to severe childbirth complications.

On Thursday, June 15, Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka took to social media to share a post from Allyson Felix. Felix, a former teammate of Tori Bowie with 11 Olympic medals, is raising awareness about the crisis surrounding Black maternal health.

"I plan on doing it again in the off-season" - Sloane Stephens shares an update on intention to freeze her eggs again

Sloane Stephens announced late last year that she plans to freeze her eggs. She made the decision to ensure that she could start a family without compromising her career.

Stephens, who has been married to US soccer star Jozy Altidore since 2022, recently provided an update on the process of freezing her eggs in one of her Instagram stories.

"My first time went well, I plan on doing it again in the off-season. It's really the only available time, I know what to expect this next time around, so I'll plan my schedule a bit differently and be able to adjust for the upcoming season accordingly," Stephens answered a fan's question.

"Family planning is great and I highly recommend egg freezing if it is feasible", she added.

Sloane Stephens stated her desire to freeze her eggs, shedding light on the challenges that come with this decision for a professional tennis player. She explained the complexities involved in the process.

"For me, egg freezing is something that I've always wanted to do, I've always been very interested in it, and now I get to share (what I've learned)," Stephens explained. "I totally envisioned having a baby at 27 or 28 and living a normal life. But for a professional tennis player, it's not ideal. It's just not possible. We do have a lot of moms on tour, which is the best. It's just very complicated."

