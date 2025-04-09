Sloane Stephens sends her love to Ons Jabeur as WTA star and husband Karim turn heads in Harper's Bazaar cover

Ons Jabeur has been honored by Harper's Bazaar magazine with a cover feature about her marriage to former professional fencer Karim Kamoun. The World No. 27 has been married to Kamoun for 10 years, and the magazine has celebrated them as part of their LOVE cover series, which marks the 200th April 2025 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Two-time Wimbledon finalist Jabeur has been a trailblazer for tennis in Arabia and is hugely popular in her home country of Tunisia. At home, Jabeur is nicknamed "The Minister of Happiness", and she enjoys heroine status as the first Arab or African woman to appear in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era. She played Elena Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon final, losing in three sets.

Jabeur also reached the final of the US Open that year, losing to Iga Swiatek, and repeated her Wimbledon feat in 2023, succumbing to Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 4-6. If Jabeur feels a weight of expectation on her shoulders to win a Major, she doesn't show it. In a joint Instagram post, Harper's Bazaar Arabia paid tribute to her and Kamoun in the blurb for their cover issue.

American star Sloane Stephens congratulated the couple with a series of love heart emojis in the comments.

Screengrab of Sloane Stephens' comment (top) on Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaararabia) and Ons Jabeur's Instagram post (@onsjabeur)

Despite their contemporary tennis careers, Jabeur and Stephens have only faced each other three times. Jabeur is 2-1 up in their head-to-head. They will know each other well, having turned pro within a year of each other in 2009-2010.

Ons Jabeur and husband Karim represent Arabian sport at the highest level

Ons Jabeur with husband Karim Kamoun at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Ons Jabeur and Karim Kamoun married in 2015, when he was still a professional fencer. He immediately retired from fencing and joined her on Tour, travelling as her full-time trainer. The pair have known each other since high school, and Jabeur told nymag.com in 2023:

“I had a crush on him. Apparently, he had a crush on me at one point, but I didn’t know about it. So, during the revolution in Tunisia, he texted me on Facebook and was like, ‘If you need anything…’ I thought he was being so nice. And I was maybe a little bit attracted to him at the time."

Jabeur has had a slow start to her season. Quarterfinal appearances in Brisbane, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi have suggested she's returning to full fitness after a shoulder injury at last year's US Open ended her year prematurely.

