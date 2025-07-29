Sloane Stephens turns up the style in chic blue dress for magazine cover shoot

Former US Open Champion Sloane Stephens might not have been able to produce the same magic on the tennis court as she did in the first half of her career, but she's making heads turn off the court.On Monday, Stephens headlined the July 2025 cover of Bacon Magazine’s Legacy Edit. In the cover photo, Stephens is posing against a serene summer backdrop. The tennis star is holding two products from her clean beauty line, Doc &amp; Glo. She is dressed in a sleek, pastel blue one-shoulder outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInside the issue, Bacon Magazine tracks her evolution from winning the 2017 US Open to becoming a wellness innovator. Sloane Stephens is joined by Joy Allen-Altimare, CMO of Saucony, in the conversation. The post's caption reads:&quot;Inside, we sit down with @joyaltimare , CMO of @saucony ,to talk legacy branding, cultural connection, and making room at the table. We also highlight nearly 50 years of advocacy from @nawboinstitute an organization that’s been lifting up women in business since 1975... This issue is a tribute to the women building with intention—and leaving something behind that lasts.&quot;The legacy issue also honors 50 years of advocacy by NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners). The organization has uplifted women entrepreneurs since 1975.Sloane Stephens receives 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYsEarlier this month, Sloane Stephens was recognized for her work towards the communities as she was honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2025 ESPY Awards. She also becomes the first tennis player to receive this honor.After receiving the award, Stephens gave a moving speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, highlighting the work done by her Sloane Stephens Foundation. The organization has empowered 10,000-15,000 underserved youth with educational opportunities, mental wellness programs, and access to sports.&quot;What started as a tennis lesson after school has grown into something I could have only dreamed of: reading labs, swim programs, e-sports leagues, yoga, meditation, financial literacy, scholarships, safe spaces just to be,&quot; Stephens said.&quot;For me, this isn’t just a passion project. It’s my purpose. I know I was put here to hit more than just a tennis ball, and while I’m proud of my titles, nothing compares to watching one of our kids win at life because someone believed in them long enough for them to believe in themselves,&quot; she added.Slaone Stephens also said that her work off-court triumphs over earning titles in tennis. She urges everyone like her, who has a platform, to come forward and give back to the community.