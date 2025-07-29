  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Sloane Stephens turns up the style in chic blue dress for magazine cover shoot

Sloane Stephens turns up the style in chic blue dress for magazine cover shoot

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:08 GMT
Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2025 - Show - Source: Getty
Sloane Stephens turns up the style in chic blue dress for magazine cover shoot - Source: Getty

Former US Open Champion Sloane Stephens might not have been able to produce the same magic on the tennis court as she did in the first half of her career, but she's making heads turn off the court.

Ad

On Monday, Stephens headlined the July 2025 cover of Bacon Magazine’s Legacy Edit. In the cover photo, Stephens is posing against a serene summer backdrop. The tennis star is holding two products from her clean beauty line, Doc & Glo. She is dressed in a sleek, pastel blue one-shoulder outfit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Inside the issue, Bacon Magazine tracks her evolution from winning the 2017 US Open to becoming a wellness innovator. Sloane Stephens is joined by Joy Allen-Altimare, CMO of Saucony, in the conversation. The post's caption reads:

"Inside, we sit down with @joyaltimare , CMO of @saucony ,to talk legacy branding, cultural connection, and making room at the table. We also highlight nearly 50 years of advocacy from @nawboinstitute an organization that’s been lifting up women in business since 1975... This issue is a tribute to the women building with intention—and leaving something behind that lasts."
Ad

The legacy issue also honors 50 years of advocacy by NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners). The organization has uplifted women entrepreneurs since 1975.

Sloane Stephens receives 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs

Earlier this month, Sloane Stephens was recognized for her work towards the communities as she was honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2025 ESPY Awards. She also becomes the first tennis player to receive this honor.

Ad

After receiving the award, Stephens gave a moving speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, highlighting the work done by her Sloane Stephens Foundation. The organization has empowered 10,000-15,000 underserved youth with educational opportunities, mental wellness programs, and access to sports.

"What started as a tennis lesson after school has grown into something I could have only dreamed of: reading labs, swim programs, e-sports leagues, yoga, meditation, financial literacy, scholarships, safe spaces just to be," Stephens said.
Ad
"For me, this isn’t just a passion project. It’s my purpose. I know I was put here to hit more than just a tennis ball, and while I’m proud of my titles, nothing compares to watching one of our kids win at life because someone believed in them long enough for them to believe in themselves," she added.

Slaone Stephens also said that her work off-court triumphs over earning titles in tennis. She urges everyone like her, who has a platform, to come forward and give back to the community.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications