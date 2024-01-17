"So ATP IS corrupt after all";"Responses make sense now"- Policy allegedly preventing players from talking about Alexander Zverev's case angers fans

Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse case has once again become a talking point in the tennis world, with fans recently discussing an ATP policy that is perceived to stop other players from speaking on the issue.

According to ATP's 'Conduct contrary to the integrity of the game' policy, any ATP member who makes a comment that harms the reputation or causes financial hardship to a tournament, player, sponsor, official, and the organization can face a $250,000 fine and even get suspended from the tour.

This policy came to light after many ATP stars, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie, Grigor Dimitrov, and Casper Ruud, declined to comment on the domestic abuse case faced by Alexander Zverev.

Zverev was accused of domestic abuse by ex-partner Brenda Patea in November 2023, and trial of the case is set to begin in a Berlin criminal court in May 2024.

Tennis fans were not happy with the ATP policy preventing players from taking a firm stand on Zverev's case. Many said they now understood the reason behind other players' hesitation in commenting about the matter and slammed ATP for penalizing those who take a stand against domestic abuse more than a person accused of such charges.

"So, if you speak you can get fined and suspended, but not if you are actually ruining the integrity of the game - it’s fine, encouraged and promoted," a fan wrote.

"fining someone for saying they condemn domestic violence would be the ruin of the ATP," commented another fan.

"I wonder if the ATP went out with a mass email to all players just casually informing them of this rule when the trial news broke," a fan commented on X.

"So the atp IS corrupt after all... According to them abusing women is fine, but they will draw the line at other players condemning it," stated a fan.

Alexander Zverev shuts down claims that other ATP stars want him to stop playing

Alexander Zverev was bombarded with questions regarding the recent announcement of the trial in his domestic abuse case after his first-round match at the 2023 Australian Open. Zverev bettered fellow German Dominik Koepfer in the tournament opener, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

During his post-match press conference, Zverev was asked his thoughts on many people wanting him to stop competing on the ATP Tour amid his legal fight. The World No. 6 comprehensively shut down any such suggestion, saying that journalists were propagating the idea and were more interested in getting more clicks on their stories than in writing the actual truth.

"Like who? Journalists are saying that, some, who are actually interested more in this story to write about and more about the clicks than the actual truth," Alexander Zverev replied to a journalist's question.

The German will face Slovakia's Lukas Klein in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on January 18.