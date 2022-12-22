"So cool to engage in another sport" - Naomi Osaka on her latest investment with Nick Kyrgios in Miami pickleball team

Naomi Osaka recently introduced the Miami Pickleball Club, a new Major League Pickleball team in which the Japanese tennis superstar has invested alongside Nick Kyrgios. In light of the development, Osaka is thrilled to be involved in a new sport and is also quite excited by the fact that her new team is Miami-based.

Osaka and Kyrgios have joined a string of tennis players, past and present, to have invested in pickleball, particularly the Major League Pickleball, which is growing at a rapid pace. Former World No. 7 and American star Mardy Fish is also part of the ownership group of Miami PC, alongside Osaka and Kyrgios.

The four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka took to social media to express her sheer excitement at being part of the sport and its big league through a team in Miami.

"Introducing the @miamipc and draft picks @alixtruong.pb @reginaf_goldberg @mattmanasse. So cool to engage in another sport and excited it’s in the 305," Naomi Osaka wrote on Instagram.

Alix Truong, Regina F Goldberg and Matt “Pickleball Mcnasty” Manasse are the draft picks for Osaka and Kyrgios' Miami PC, which will make its debut in the 2023 season.

Osaka and Kyrgios have furthered their association outside the tennis tour. Earlier this year, the Japanese player announced the inception of her own sports management agency, Evolve, and signed Kyrgios as the first client.

Nick Kygrios and Naomi Osaka set to challenge the likes of LeBron James and Tom Brady at Major League Pickleball

Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

The ownership group of Major League Pickleball teams already includes LeBron James, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, as well as Kim Clijsters, among many other celebrity team owners. After joining the star-studded club, Nick Kyrgios issued a challenge to the likes of James, Durant, and Brady, suggesting that his and co-owner Naomi Osaka's Miami PC team will bid for the title.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist expressed his excitement upon joining Osaka as an investor in the new team and popular pickleball league.

"Introducing the @miamipc Big welcome to our draft picks @alixtruong.pb @reginaf_goldberg @mattmanasse. We are coming for you @kingjames @easymoneysniper @tombrady," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios defended his investment in pickleball and the MLP after former player Rennae Stubbs questioned the trend of tennis players investing in the racquet sport, which is rising in popularity. Responding to Stubbs' criticism of tennis stars who have invested in pickleball, Kyrgios suggested that the likes of James and Durant investing in pickleball shows that the investment holds merit.

