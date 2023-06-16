"So fun surprising these youth kids and getting roasted" - Emma Raducanu pays surprise visit to the National Tennis Centre of the LTA

Former US Open winner Emma Raducanu recently visited the National Tennis Center to surprise the young kids of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Raducanu, 20, last picked up a racquet on the tour in April when she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Stuttgart Open 2023. Since then, the former British No. 1 has been sidelined due to an injury.

Soon after her exit, Raducanu announced that she would go under the knife for her injuries and hence miss the Roland Garros and the Wimbledon Championships.

Since her surgery, Emma Raducanu has often updated her fans and well-wishers about her recovery. She provided glimpses of her recovery on her social media platforms and even wrote on her Instagram stories.

Recently, the World No. 128 paid a visit to the National Tennis Center of the LTA and surprised the kids present. The Brit even took photographs and quietly sat beside the kids while they were busy answering who their favorite player was.

Raducanu was also roasted by a kid who, when asked what advice he had for the Brit, said:

"Just try and practice a bit more."

The 2021 US Open winner uploaded a short video of her surprise visit to the LTA and expressed her feelings.

"'so fun surprising these LTA Youth kids and getting roasted," Emma Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

The 20-year-old has had a rough 2023 season after suffering an early exit at the Australian Open. Currently sidelined, she also lost her British No. 1 spot to Katie Boulter. Having already missed the 2023 Roland Garros, Raducanu will also give Wimbledon a miss.

How has Emma Raducanu fared in 2023 so far?

2023 Miami Open - Day 4

Emma Raducanu kicked off her 2023 season with the ASB Classic held in Auckland. The Brit won her first-round match but was forced to retire during her second-round match with Viktoria Kuzmova, due to an injury.

The former World No. 10 then plied her trade at the Australian Open, where she lost to American Coco Gauff, the seventh seed, in the second round of the campaign.

Raducanu then traveled to Indian Wells, where she beat the likes of Magda Linette and Beatriz Haddad Maia to set up a clash with Iga Swiatek. In the fourth-round clash against the Pole, the Brit lost, 6-3, 6-1.

Prior to her Stuttgart Open exit, Emma Raducanu played at the Miami Open where she went down to Bianca Andreescu in the first round.

