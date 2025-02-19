“So heartbreaking”; “Hate this monster” - Fans react to Elena Rybakina's mother reportedly pleading with ex-coach Stefano Vukov to treat her well

Tennis fans were stirred by the news of Elena Rybakina's mother, Ekaterina Rybakina, reportedly appealing to her daughter's former coach Stefano Vukov to treat her well. The WTA has suspended Vukov following an investigation that uncovered allegations of abuse which is a violation of the governing body's code of conduct.

Vukov coached Rybakina from 2019 to 2024, during which she achieved her first Grand Slam title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, by defeating Ons Jabeur in the final. Their partnership ended when the former World No. 3 withdrew from the 2024 US Open just before her second-round match against qualifier Jessika Ponchet.

Subsequently, Rybakina began working with Goran Ivanisevic towards the end of the same year. However, Ivanisevic parted ways with her team after the 2025 Australian Open, and even her long-time physical trainer, Azuz Simcich left.

The Athletic has published details from the WTA's letter outlining Stefano Vukov's ban. The letter revealed that Elena Rybakina's mother Ekaterina had emailed the Croatian imploring him not to cause her daughter any distress.

The reportedly emotional plea has drawn various reactions from tennis fans on social media.

“"..Rybakina's mother requested that he not make her daughter cry.." that's so heartbreaking 💔 ,” one wrote.

“He received an email from her mother requesting that he not make her daughter cry omg i hate this monster so much,” another said.

“Article about Elena and Vukov. I don't know where to start after reading this, it's really scary... Wish Elena all the best and hope she will get professional help. Can we say that's a healthy collaboration when her mother asks the coach to stop making her daughter cry?” a third fan posted.

Here are some other fan reactions:

“This is so heartbreaking 💔 just how vile he actually is that her mother needed to ask him not to make lena cry again....i swear i need him gone from this world,” a fan posted.

““Vukov also received an email from Rybakina’s mother requesting that he not make her daughter cry” 💔 ,” another wrote.

“I'm sick to my f*cking stomach,” yet another said.

Earlier this month, while speaking at a press conference, Elena Rybakina said she was "disappointed" with the WTA's decision to ban Stefano Vukov.

Elena Rybakina on the WTA imposing a ban on Stefano Vukov: “I'm just disappointed with the situation”

Elena Rybakina speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

Elena Rybakina said in a press conference earlier this month that hearing about Stefano Vukov's suspension while on tour was not the ideal timing. She has been focusing solely on her game and performance on the court.

“Well, I'm just disappointed with the situation, and how the process went. Well, I'm focusing on my matches, and when I go on the court I'm thinking only about the way I need to play, so I'm concentrating on myself, and also, of course, on the opponent.

Definitely it's not the best time, but as I said, I'm always focusing on my matches and want to perform as best as I can,” Elena Rybakina said.

Rybakina is currently competing at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. She is seeded sixth at the tournament and began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. In her opening match, she defeated qualifier Moyuka Uchijima with a score of 6-3, 6-2, and will face ninth seed Paula Badosa in the third round.

