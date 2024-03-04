British tennis player Katie Boulter and her boyfriend Alex de Minaur winning titles at San Diego and Acapulco, respectively, on the same weekend had fans excited.

The duo's on-court success has also drawn comparison with other current and former tennis power couples including Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf, Radek Stepanek-Nicole Vaidisova, Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa, Alexander Shevchenko-Anastasia Potapova, Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina, and Tomas Machac-Katerina Siniakova.

"So Katie and Demon are the best ranked tennis couple right now? :P" Daria Saville, an Australian tennis player wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

"Must be the highest ranked couple since Stepanek-Vaidisova or Agassi-Graf," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Fans wondered if such relationships were the secret to climbing the rankings and were keen to know whether they were the only couples seeing an improvement in results right now.

"So that's the secret to climbing the rankings so fast," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Are they the only current example of the relationship improving their results?" another fan asked.

Expand Tweet

Boulter and Minaur were also compared with animation characters Barbie and Ken while a fan ranked them at the top of the current tennis power couples list.

"Alex de Minaur & Katie Boulter both winning titles this weekend. They’re really them."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have been in a relationship since 2020. The couple have been quite supportive of each other and have often been spotted cheering for the other despite their tight schedules.

In fact, the Aussie recently said he would skip his post-Acapulco title celebrations to fly out and watch Boulter in the San Diego Open final.

Alex de Minaur re-enters world's Top 10; Katie Boulter reaches new career high

Boulter and de Minaur at Wimbledon 2023

The victories will bring improvement in rankings for both Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter. While De Minaur will re-enter the top-10 rankings following his title win at Acapulco, Katie Boulter, the British No. 1, has broken into the top 30 of the WTA ranking for the first time in her career.

The Brit overcame four seeded players, including Beatriz Haddad Maia and Donna Vekic, during her astonishing run in San Diego. She dropped just one set on her way to the final, where she beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in three sets.

De Minaur, meanwhile, successfully defended his Mexican Open crown at Acapulco with a straight-sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud. The Australian became the first player to defend the title at Acapulco in 12 years since David Ferrer in 2012.

De Minaur, a former World No. 9, is now ranked 10th in the world on the ATP Tour, while Boulter is sitting at a career-high singles ranking of 27.