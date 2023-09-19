Martina Navratilova expressed frustration over the rumors that Elon Musk could potentially introduce a fee for all Twitter users, highlighting the concern that this move could undermine the idea of a truly open platform where diverse voices can freely participate.

On Tuesday, the 18-time Grand Slam champion shared her perspective on Twitter by retweeting a post that mentioned Elon Musk's suggestion of implementing a fee for all X/Twitter users.

Musk discussed the concept of imposing fees on all X/Twitter users during an extensive conversation centered on AI, which included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and took place on Monday (18th september).

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system, it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.” Musk told Netanyahu.

It's not surprising that Martina Navratilova is speaking up, she has been actively engaged in various forms of activism throughout her life. She has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality in sports, human rights, animal welfare, and environmental conservation. Navratilova has also endorsed political candidates and causes aligned with her values. Her activism extends beyond her tennis career, making her a prominent figure in social and political advocacy.

Martina Navratilova responds to the removal of the Rolling Stone founder from the board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Martina Navratilova (who held the world No. 1 singles ranking for a total of 332 weeks, second only to Steffi Graf) has weighed in on the removal of Rolling Stone Magazine co-founder Jann Wenner from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board.

This decision came after Wenner allegedly made controversial remarks about Black and female musicians while promoting his book 'The Masters,' featuring interviews with prominent white male artists. In an interview with The New York Times, Wenner was questioned about the absence of Black or female musicians among those featured.

Wenner provided more details about his selection process and claimed that he couldn't identify any female artists who met his predetermined intellectual standards.

"The selection was not a deliberate selection. It was kind of intuitive over the years; it just fell together that way. The people had to meet a couple criteria, but it was just kind of my personal interest and love of them. Insofar as the women, just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level," he said.

"Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as “masters,” the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level," he further stated.

The former Czech-American tennis player, Martina Navratilova criticized Wenner's remarks in a tweet on Sunday (17th September):

"Wow- a raging racist and misogynist -add a homophobe and you've got a trifecta...," she tweeted.

