Rafael Nadal's attributing players' injuries to the 'faster' pace of the game and the extensive use of hard courts has sparked a discussion among tennis fans. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's examples have been cited to counter the Spaniard's perspective.

Ahead of his campaign at the 2024 Italian Open, Nadal weighed in on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz missing the Masters 1000 event due to injuries. He emphasized that the conversation went much "deeper" and extended beyond two of the current best players not being able to compete.

The Spaniard suggested that the faster pace of the game, coupled with the prevalence of hard court tournaments on the calendar, was likely to cause more players to get injured.

"If we want to talk about why people gets injured, I tell you very clear: when you push your body to the limit, you get injured at the end. When the game is faster and faster and faster, you get injured," he said in his pre-tournament press conference.

"When you play most of the year on hard courts and the surfaces are tougher for the body, you get injured. That's the simple answer," he added.

The majority of tennis fans did not agree with Rafael Nadal's perspective, with several pointing out that Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer had managed to remain largely injury-free for most of their careers, in contrast to the Spaniard.

"Then WHY didn't Novak and Roger get any injuries only after playing for years at the top of the game?" one fan commented.

"This has got to do with style of the play. Of course he feels this way as his game isn’t tailor made for fast courts. Federer and Djokovic have proved that the opposite is true," another fan wrote.

"So why is Djokovic dominating and mostly injury free? Because he isn’t RELIANT on any surface and adapts to all of them without making excuses. Rafa would want every tournament to be played on slow clay," said another.

One fan even accused the former World No. 1 of simply making "excuses."

"Excuses, excuses.....the coping is hilarious," the fan wrote.

Contrary to Nadal's take, many fans suggested that clay courts pose a greater risk of injury to players.

"If this is true, then how come the guy with 14 clay slams is the "injured" one, and the guy with 14 hardcourt slams is the iron man?" a fan questioned.

"Half the top 10 got injured at Madrid. A clay court," another fan commented.

"Who am I to disagree with Nadal.. but I think most injuries are actually happening due to clay courts. Longer rallies, more running to different parts of the court, easier to lose your footing due to uneven surfaces," said yet another.

Fans also joked that Nadal's statement was a ploy to get more claycourt tournaments on tour so that he could rack up more titles.

"He wants all the tournaments to switch to slow clay courts so he can come win 20 more grand slams, 69 more masters," one fan quipped.

"Basically he wants more clay courts, got it," another fan remarked.

Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal to take on Zizou Bergs in 1R clash; Novak Djokovic awaits Corentin Moutet or Roman Safiullin in 2R

Coming off his fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal will aim to better his performance at the 2024 Italian Open, as it marks his last stop before the French Open. The Spaniard, who has won 10 titles at the Masters 1000 event, will take on Zizou Bergs in the first round.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will continue his hunt for his first title of the season in Rome. Following a first-round bye, the Serb will take on the winner of the match between Corentin Moutet and Roman Safiullin in the second round.

A potential title clash is on the cards for Nadal and Djokovic if both players make it through their respective draws. If they set up the blockbuster final in Rome, they will face each other for the first time since the 2022 French Open quarterfinals, where the Spaniard claimed a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory.

