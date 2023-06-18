"So proud of this club" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hails Angel City after NWSL club downs league leaders San Diego Wave

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian praised Angel City FC following their impressive victory over the league leaders, the San Diego Wave, in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup.

On Saturday, June 17, Angel City FC defeated San Diego Wave FC 2-1. The win marked the team's first victory since May 7. The winning goal was scored by defender M.A. Vignola in the 88th minute.

Throughout the match, Angel City recorded an impressive 13 shots, with five of them being on goal. Despite San Diego's 58.1% possession rate, Angel City's defense was able to limit the Wave to just eight total shots.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to extend his congratulations to Angel City for their impressive victory against the San Diego Wave. He also praised Vignola for scoring the winning goal.

"I'm so proud of this club! Way to pull it off against the top team in the league 👏 👏 👏 Keep building on it. Clutch shot in the closing minutes by @MAVignola," Ohanian tweeted.

Ohanian also shared a video of Vignola sprinting up to her partner in the stands to embrace him after the match-winning performance. In his tweet, Ohanian emphasized the importance of celebrating one's partners' successes.

"Celebrate your partner's wins. This is the way. Congrats @MAVIgnola & @WeAreAngelCity for a hell of a win against our rivals — in their house!" he tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian recently shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition of a Los Angeles-based TGL team.

Serena Williams and Ohanian acquired one of the six teams in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's innovative golf league, TGL. This technology-based league is poised to revolutionize the sport of golf. Williams and Alexis Ohanian along with Venus Williams, are now the owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club.

The tech entrepreneur took to social media to share his excitement about acquiring the prestigious Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). He revealed that the league will follow a team format, which is sure to bring all the "banter," "camaraderie" and "trash talking" that people love in team sports.

The league will feature the world's top golfers, who will compete against each other in a thrilling two-hour time slot.

"The prospect of a team format which was going to have all the banter, all the camaraderie, all the trash talking that we love in team sports now applied to golf. A two hour time slot where you’re going to see the very best golfers in the world competing against one another in a really engaging format," Ohanian said.

According to the tech entrepreneur, the new format is set to be highly appealing, even to those who are not typical fans of golf.

"That is very appealing, even to a non-golf fan. Very very exciting," Ohanian added.

