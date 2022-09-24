Create

"So Rafa really came only for Roger, wow how f**king romantic that is" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal withdrawing from Laver Cup following Federer's farewell

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal bid adieu to the Laver Cup after their doubles match on Day 1
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal bid adieu to the Laver Cup after their doubles match on Day 1
Parag Jain
Parag Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 24, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Fans who watched Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer cry their hearts out after their doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup must have had a hard time controlling their own tears. It was such an iconic moment.

Last week, the Swiss legend announced that he would hang up his racquet after the ongoing exhibition event, marking an end to his 24-year-old glorious career, which started in 1998. Federer and Nadal lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9, with Team Europe and Team World finishing with two points each at the end of Day 1.

After the match, the two iconic players sat next to each other on their bench and without looking at each other, cried non-stop. The second day's schedule was soon released and fans were disappointed after Rafael Nadal's name was nowhere to be found. Although the 22-time Grand Slam champion didn't make an official announcement, fans assumed that he had come just for Federer's last match.

While some lauded him for his decision towards the Swiss, others slammed him for bending the rules of the tournament.

"Rafa was not going to play this event. Remember his press conference after losing to Tiafoe. He said he'd leave and didn't know when he'll be back. Roger retiring changed everything. He came for him. But he clearly has no rhythm," a fan tweeted.
@youfoundkev @LaverCup @CreditSuisse Rafa was not going to play this event. Remember his press conference after losing to Tiafoe. He said he'd leave and didn't know when he'll be backRoger retiring changed everything. He came for him. But he clearly has no rhythm
"I like the symbolism: they both cheat at Laver Cup, showing it is not a real tournament snd they fool fans who spent a lot of money hoping to see them both. Nice retirement party," a user wrote.
@jschroe36 @CristinaNcl I like the symbolism: they both cheat at Laver Cup, showing it is not a real tournament snd they fool fans who spent a lot of money hoping to see them both. Nice retirement party. 😂😂😂
"Rafael Nadal really came to serve c*nt beside Roger one last time, destroyed everyone as he cried his heart out, and f*cked right back off to his little island, he’s an icon," another tweet read.
rafa really came to serve cunt beside roger one last time destroyed everyone as he cried his heart out and fucked right back off to his little island he’s an icon twitter.com/lavercup/statu…

Here are a few more reactions:

Rafael Nadal may follow Roger Federer in bending Laver Cup rules (Ironic, no?)Rafael Nadal could follow Roger Federer’s lead and withdraw from the Laver Cup following Friday night’s doubles - with the help of second alternate Cameron Norrie.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1…
@CristinaNcl Perfect. Two utter cheats doing things their way per usual while the fawning, complicit media shills lap it all up 🤩
Sad Rafa isn’t playing anymore this weekend, but makes sense given what he said after the USO. Selfishly we hope we’ll see him on the bench the rest of the weekend, but also totally understand if he flies home to be with Mery ❤️ twitter.com/lavercup/statu…
It was very obvious, but the fact that Rafa went all the way to London and played a match while not physically fit, just for Roger is so 🥹🥹😭😭 twitter.com/LaverCup/statu…
so rafa really came only for roger wow how fucking romantic that is twitter.com/lavercup/statu…
Nadal pulled out too 😭He was just here for Federer ❤️ I was expecting it but just this draw /tmrw lineup confirms the news !!! #Nadal #Federer #LaverCup #Fedal twitter.com/lavercup/statu… https://t.co/XegY9cfNnY
Norrie is in, so we were right - Rafa is going home. Hope all goes well for him. twitter.com/LaverCup/statu…
@LaverCup @CreditSuisse Terrible scheduling if i’m being honest!!!! Why play novak back to back? Why no Andy or Stef in the doubles?? Why no statement from rafa about intention to withdraw after the doubles?? slightly Anticlimactic end to day 1
@LaverCup @CreditSuisse Rafa not playing singles? He probably only wants to play the slams. He won't miss any clay court tournament that's for sure 😂 🤣.

"This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me" - Virat Kohli on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's weeping photograph

Roger Federer (L) and Virat Kohli
Roger Federer (L) and Virat Kohli

Following Roger Federer's last match yesterday, everyone expected him to get emotional, as he was calling it a day on his long and successful career. However, the world was overwhelmed to see Federer's biggest rival-cum-friend Rafael Nadal unable to hold back his tears sitting right next to him.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli took to social media to share a photograph of the two tennis greats and stated that it was "the most beautiful picture ever" for him.

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2," Kohli tweeted.
Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me🙌❤️🫶🏼. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. https://t.co/X2VRbaP0A0

Edited by Shyam Kamal

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...