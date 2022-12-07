"So romantic and so much love" - Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recall their 'first dance' rehearsal

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently engaged in a sweet social media conversation, reminiscing about their 'first dance' rehearsal.

The American retired from the sport in September after dominating the tour for more than two decades. Her final career match was in the third round of the 2022 US Open, where she was defeated by Alija Tomljanovic.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter to share a reminiscent moment of her rehearsal for her first dance. She stated that she had watched the rehearsal video of her first dance with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and it was packed with love.

“This morning I watched Alexis and I rehearsal video of our first dance. So romantic and so much love. It’s nice to go down memory lane,” Serena Williams tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian commented that he is a "lucky man" and that they should take classes together again.

“I'm a very lucky man. Always trying to get better. We should take lessons together again,” replied Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian began dating in 2015 and tied the knot on November 16, 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, 2017. They recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

"Behind closed doors, life is different" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams pictured during the 2018 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams admitted on a recent episode of The Business of Feelings podcast that it was lonely for her when she was dominating the sport, which impacted her personal life at times. The 23-time Grand Slam champion talked about living in the public eye and said that her life was different behind closed doors.

"It can definitely be lonely at the top and in particular tennis, people don't realize how many hours you spend by yourself," Williams said. "So much so, it was hard for me in a relationship because I was so used to being alone every single minute and day of my life that I can't even be around people and a lot of people don't realize that. So you get this celebration, great, but behind closed doors, life is different."

She also remarked that success always comes with a "trade-off," due to lack of privacy.

"You have to live your life whether it's going outside becomes a problem because there is no privacy but all that stuff is great because if there is no privacy it means you are successful and that's kind of what you want. But it comes at a cost and it's worth the cost if you think it is but there's always a trade-off," she added.

