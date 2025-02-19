"So Serena Williams & Venus Williams are failed singles players?" - Fans slam Reilly Opelka after controversial comments on doubles tennis

Reilly Opelka's controversial take on doubles tennis has left fans fuming with one questioning if Venus and Serena Williams were 'failed singles players'. This is not the first time Opelka has criticized the doubles format of the sport.

The tennis world was taken by surprise following the US Open unveiling their new format for the mixed doubles in 2025. The mixed doubles event at the New York Major will now be a 16-team draw featuring eight wildcard pairs while the other eight teams will be decided by the players' ranking in singles. The event will also be a week before the main draw.

American No. 1 Taylor Fritz exhibited his interest in participating in the mixed doubles and boldly stated that the event wasn't adding much to the Slams. It is worth noting that the new format hasn't been well received by the doubles players.

Fritz's comments got a reaction from Reilly Opelka on Instagram, who commented.

"Disrespectful towards doubles specialists.. lets cancel this guy @taylor_fritz".

However, when a fan questioned Opelka's stance on the case, the American responded he was being sarcastic and proceeded to lash out at the doubles formats calling them 'failed singles players' and saying tennis should 'get rid' of doubles.

"I was being sarcastic they should 100% get rid of dubs. Its for failed singles players, theres no such thing as a “doubles specialist”.. they dont sell a single ticket, they take up practice courts/physios/resources they dont turn a profit and they complain that they dont make enough $$. Thats pretty greedy behavior if you ask me," Reilley Opelka wrote.

Fans on X (Formerly Twitter) slammed Reilly Opelka with a fan questioning if the Williams sisters' illustrious doubles legacy meant they failed as singles players,

"so Serena and Venus who won 14 doubles slams are failed singles players?" the fan questioned.

Another fan quipped,

"And i fear no one buys a ticket with the words 'i want to watch Reilly Opelka live'," the fan quipped.

Another added,

"Calling doubles players 'failed singles players' while you yourself have 0 slam QFs, 0 title above 250, 0 title outside of USA.... certainly a choice," the fan said.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"He don’t sell anything either," a fan commented.

"Bryan brothers sold more tickets than he ever will," a fan mentioned.

"'I can’t wait to watch Reilly Opelka play singles' said no one ever," a fan joked.

However, Opelka's criticism of doubles tennis didn't end there.

"There are so few that it doesn't move the needle" - Reilly Opelka gives 'best solution' for singles players who regularly compete in doubles

Reilly Opelka - Source: Getty

When a user responded to Reilly Opelka's 'get rid' of doubles comments, questioning the American about the effects of the US Open's new format on singles players who regularly compete in doubles, the 27-year-old said,

"There are so few that it doesnt move the needle.. the best solution would be to cut the doubles draw down to 8 teams and only allow singles player to enter. Or… just get rid of it."

It is interesting to note that despite his comments, Opelka has a 21-23 win/loss record in doubles. He teamed up with Jannik Sinner to win the 2021 Atlanta Open.

