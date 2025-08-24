"So tired of all these stunts, just f**king retire!" - Fans annoyed by Novak Djokovic hinting at coaching link-up with Monica Seles ahead of US Open

Fans were annoyed by Novak Djokovic's recent statements hinting at a coaching link-up with Monica Seles. Several fans called it a &quot;stunt&quot; and asked the Serb to take up retirement.In an interview with CLAY and other Serbian media ahead of the US Open, Djokovic teased a possible collaboration. Though he didn't reveal the name, with a knowing smile, he said: &quot;I'm smiling because it’s like you’ve read my mind, but I can’t tell you anything… We'll see. These are just initial talks, and it’s more about the emotional aspect than a long-term partnership. That would mean a lot to me.&quot; He added that if something happens, we'll be informed. The 24-time Grand Slam champion emphasized he's not looking for a full-time coach, but wouldn't mind high-profile support for a few events. Several media outlets believe the Serb hinted at a possible link-up with Monica Seles. In the past, he has spoken very highly of the nine-time Grand Slam champion and even said that if he ever hired a female coach, it would be her.Fans online expressed their annoyance at these hints. Venting their frustration, one fan wrote:&quot;We’re so tired of all these stunts. Just f***ing retire!!!&quot;ABOLISH GRASS SEASON @Charisse_TweetsLINKWe’re so tired of all these stunts. Just fucking retire!!!One fan dismissed it as just another publicity move following his Murray link, writing:&quot;Another stunt coaching hire after Andy Murray.... &quot;One fan felt the Serb was trolling both the media and fans with this tease, writing: &quot;Novak's just playing with everyone's head, who's actually buying this nonsense? Doesn't matter Tennis Media is always in, no B.S. to great for the clueless!&quot;Here are some more fan reactions to the Serb's comments.&quot;Just retire already. Give Monica Seles to Leylah Fernandez,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;They’re both conspiracy theorists actually it doesn’t surprise me at all,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Don’t bother if you are going to fire her 3 months later,&quot; yet another fan added.Novak Djokovic has spoken highly of Monica SelesMonica Seles (L) Novak Djokovic (M) at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Source: GettyEven though Novak Djokovic avoided naming Monica Seles directly, many believe it is almost certain that she is the figure he was hinting at ahead of the US Open. The Serb has long spoken with admiration about the nine-time Grand Slam champion and has previously described her as one of his childhood inspirations.At the Australian Open last year, Djokovic revealed how influential Seles had been during his formative years in Serbia, largely through his early coach Jelena Gencic, who had also worked with Seles. &quot;I have had Monica in my head when I was growing up in Serbia pretty much every single day… Monica was definitely one of my childhood idols and heroes,&quot; he said (via Tennis365).When asked if he could ever consider a female coach, Djokovic was clear that the only person he could imagine in that role was Seles, whom he has also called a mentor.In on-court matters, Djokovic is set to play at the US Open this week. It will be his first appearance on the ATP Tour since Wimbledon. The four-time champion will begin his campaign against Learner Tien on Sunday, August 24.