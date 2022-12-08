Daniil Medvedev makes fun of his Grand Slam record ahead of competing alongside Novak Djokovic at Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be part of the Adelaide International tournament in January. With the line-up announced for week one of the tournament, Medvedev came up with a hilarious comment on social media stating that they both have a combined 22 Grand Slam titles.

Despite being one of the most prominent figures in tennis of late, the Russian has won only one Major in his career, which came at the 2021 US Open. The other 21 Slam titles belong to the Serbian.

When the lineup for the Adelaide event was announced, the Russian reacted to it by tweeting:

"Solid 22 Grand Slams between us!"

The Adelaide International is set to commence on January 1 and will feature four of the world's top 10 men in the ATP rankings. Felix Auger Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Andy Murray are some of the other noteworthy players taking part in the tournament.

Before the event Down Under, Daniil Medvedev will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup, an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, Djokovic will hope to get into the groove before January when he takes part in the World Tennis League, which begins in Dubai on December 19.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev: The head-to-head statistics

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Paris Masters final

Novak Djokovic faced off against Daniil Medvedev on 12 occasions and emerged victorious on eight occasions.

Both players met for the first time in the 2017 Davis Cup where the 21-time Grand Slam champion's win against Medvedev gifted a 4-1 victory to Serbia against Russia in the first round. The Serb, in fact, won the tie as Medvedev was forced to retire during the match.

Djokovic recorded wins in two successive meetings after that. He outclassed Medvedev in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) in the semifinals of the 2017 Eastbourne International and went on to beat the Russian in the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open (6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3).

Medvedev's first win came in the pair's fourth meeting. The 26-year-old took revenge as he defeated the former World No. 1 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals.

Both players have locked horns with each other in three finals in 2021, including the Australian Open, US Open and the ATP Masters 1000. While the US Open went Medvedev's way, the other two titles were won by the 35-year-old.

The last meeting between the two took place at the 2022 ATP Finals group stage, where Medvedev lost in three sets 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2).

