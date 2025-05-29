"Someday Stefan Djokovic would bagel you" - Fans tease Jannik Sinner after World No. 1 hands Richard Gasquet brutal loss in French Open farewell

In the second round of the 2025 French Open, Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet which proved to be the latter's career last match. The veteran Frenchman had earlier announced his decision to retire after the Roland-Garros this year. However, fans shared mixed reactions online after Sinner showed no mercy defeating the local star in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 on Thursday, May 29.

Gasquet made his debut on tour at the 2002 Monte-Carlo Masters. The 38-year-old captured 16 ATP titles and reached the semifinals in Wimbledon twice during his career (2007, 2015). He achieved his career-high ranking of No. 7 in July 2007.

His best result at Roland-Garros came in 2016 when he reached the quarterfinals. Despite a valiant effort in the first set against Andy Murray, the Frenchman conceded a bagel and suffered a heavy defeat. Nine years later, the current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner delivered another bagel to Gasquet which triggered some interesting reactions from tennis fans on social media.

One particular fan took a dig at Sinner's ruthless performance and predicted that Novak Djokovic's son Stefan, born in 2005, would do the same to the Italian in the future. Another fan reshared a screenshot of the post about Djokovic's son beating Sinner in future on X and wrote:

"Good job Jannik, but lesson for the day."

"Go stand in the corner and think about what you just did. Someday you'll be retiring in Rome and Stefan Djokovic would bagel you."

Another fan hyped up another player rising from the Djokovic family:

"The thought of another one from that family."

One user mentioned Sinner's bitter relationship with Nick Kyrgios and said that the Australian's son would end his career.

"A mini Kyrgios will," another user wrote.

Another fan hilariously labeled the relationship between Sinner and Gasquet by sharing the duo's picture from the latest match.

"Oh my God just like Grandpa and Grandson," he said in Italian language.

One user spoke about the difference in both players' skill sets. He wrote:

"This is utterly delusional. Sinner is already a better player than Gasquet has been in his entire career."

Another fan commented:

"People took that bagel seriously and personally."

With his victory over Gasquet, Jannik Sinner is through to the third round in Paris for the fifth time in his career. He is tipped as one of the favorites to win the event after clinching the first major of the 2025 season.

Jannik Sinner to face Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the French Open

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner is making his sixth appearance in the French Open this year and will face Jiri Lehecka in the third round on Saturday.

While Sinner edged past Richard Gasquet without any troubles, Lehecka defeated 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. He rocketed 12 aces and won 78% of his first serve points against the Spaniard.

Sinner leads the head-to-head record against Lehecka 2-0 with his latest win coming in the quarterfinals at the 2024 China Open. Both players will be eager to continue their run at 2025 Roland-Garros and will potentially face top-20 seeded Andrey Rublev or Arthur Fils in the fourth round.

