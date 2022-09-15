"Somehow you made a devastated Roger fan laugh" - Tennis fans hail Andy Roddick's humorous tweet after Roger Federer's retirement announcement

Andy Roddick shared some kind words about Roger Federer, moments after his great rival's retirement announcement on social media on Thursday. Roddick also showed his sense of humour soon after, bringing smiles to the faces of fans who were taken aback by the Swiss tennis legend's announcement.

Roddick joked on Twitter that Federer's retirement means it would be a good time for him to play Wimbledon again, as he could have a chance to win the title. Roddick lost all three Wimbledon finals to Federer. He lost the 2004 final in four sets and was beaten by the Swiss in straight sets the next year.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion also prevailed 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 6-3, 16-14 in their epic 2009 Wimbledon final, a match regarded as one of the greatest Grand Slam finals of all time.

"Seems like a good time to start training for Wimby," Andy Roddick tweeted.

Fans reacted to Roddick's humorous tweet, and many thanked him for making them laugh during an otherwise sad moment.

"Somehow you made a devastated Roger fan laugh with this one Andy," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Roddick's tweet that lightened the mood after Federer's announcement sent shockwaves across the tennis world:

"Thanks for the shared memories my friend" - Andy Roddick to Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2021 - Day 2

In his tribute message to Federer, Andy Roddick remembered the great moments they shared on court against each other. Roddick expressed his honour at being able to share some iconic moments with Federer at the biggest tournaments in the sport.

The two players are known to share a great camaraderie off the court as well.

"Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger," Roddick wrote in another tweet.

In 24 matches against Roddick, Federer won 21 times, including in all their Grand Slam meetings. They last faced each other at the Miami Open in 2012, where Roddick won in three tough sets.

Meanwhile, in his retirement announcement, Federer said that he has recognised that his body cannot endure the long-term demands of the tennis tour anymore. That drove his final decision to call it quits after next weekend's Laver Cup.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," the 41-year-old said in an Instagram post. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

Federer hasn't played a competitive match since losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year. He subsequently underwent a knee surgery but endured several setbacks in his quest to return to action.

