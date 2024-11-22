"Someone that is just not normal" - Roger Federer's ex-coach sends touching tribute to Rafael Nadal after retirement

Roger Federer's former coach has sent a heartfelt tribute to Rafael Nadal following his retirement from tennis. The Spaniard played the final match of his career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

Nadal represented Spain against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals. He played in the opening singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp but was defeated 4-6, 4-6. Spain subsequently lost the tie 2-1 and failed to secure a spot in the semifinals, which in turn meant the end of the former World No.1's career.

While speaking on the 'Tennis Channel Inside-In' podcast, Roger Federer's ex-coach Paul Annacone talked about Nadal's retirement. He said that people should "tip their caps" to the 22-time Grand Slam champion due to what he achieved in his professional playing career.

“When you build up a resume like he has for two decades and you see what he’s been able to accomplish and you add that to the way he’s been able to accomplish it, you just have to tip the cap and realize now you’re seeing an aberration,” Annacone said.

Annacone described Rafael Nadal as an extraordinary player, someone who is "not normal." He also talked about the Spaniard winning 14 French Open titles, an accomplishment which he labeled "comical."

“You’re seeing someone that is just not normal and people can’t compare themselves. And I always say do not compare yourself to all-time greats because they’re just different. To think that he was able to win 14 Roland Garros titles is almost comical,” he continued.

The American stated that Nadal playing his final match at home in Spain was "fitting."

“You see almost everything else that he’s done, I think it was really fitting that he was able to finish at home in Spain. I think it’s been such a tough go of it for him the last couple of years, especially with the injuries because he couldn’t get the match reps in. He’s one of these players that needs match reps. He plays better with more volume but that also breaks his body down,” Paul Annacone said.

Paul Annacone also mentioned that the 38-year old's achievements are "awe inspiring."

“So it was a tough go the last few years. I’m such a huge fan and there’s so many great moments to sit back and look at and just that are so awe inspiring. So I think we’re going to have plenty of time to sit back and relish everything he’s done,” Annacone added [18:43].

Rafael Nadal on his retirement: “The moments leading up to it were emotional”

Davis Cup Finals 2024 [Source: Getty]

While talking to the press following Spain's defeat to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Rafael Nadal stated that the moments leading up to the final professional tournament of his career were "emotional" and "difficult to handle."

“The moments leading up to it were emotional, kind of difficult to handle, in general. I tried to have the best attitude possible, with the necessary energy, whatever the result. There was a glimmer of hope at the end, but it wasn’t to be,” he said [via ATPTour.com].

The last time Spain won the Davis Cup was in 2019 when it defeated Canada in the final. Rafa was part of the winning team on four occasions - in 2004, 2009, 2011, and 2019.

