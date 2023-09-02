"Someone that has seen my darkest days but also my best" - Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to Jack Sock after American retires at 2023 US Open

Nick Kyrgios reacts to friend Jack Sock’s retirement following his exit from the US Open 2023.

Jack Sock concluded his career on Thursday, August 31. He was defeated in the first-round men’s doubles match with John Isner and the mixed doubles match with Coco Gauff. The former singles world No.8 broke the news of his retirement on August 27.

The 28-year-old posted a photo series on Instagram of him and Sock with a heartfelt message recalling their memorable moments together.

“to someone that I call one of my best friends, one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen up close … to someone that has seen some of my darkest days but also some of my best, enjoy your retirement sizz, I know you’ll have a lot going on, but from me…nothing but the best of luck with everything moving forward 🙏🏽👑 P.S WE HAD SOME CRAZY TIMES 🫨” Kyrgios' Instagram caption read.

Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock first teamed up at the Canadian Open 2016. Since then the Australian and American duo has played nine tournaments as a team.

Sock has claimed major titles three times - Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and US Open in 2018. Kyrgios has been the 2022 Australian Open champion. Together they defeated Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 at the Laver Cup in Geneva, in 2019.

Kyrgios and Sock also played to win against Goffin and Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4 at Laver Cup, 2018. The duo paired in Houston, in 2022 to clinch a 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 victory against Andre Goransson and Nathaniel Lammons in doubles.

The last time they competed and triumphed together was in the 2022 Washington Open. Their run in DC is impressive, they have defeated renowned doubles pairs including - Edourad Roger-Vasselin and Nicholas Mahut, Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo, Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

Nick Kyrgios Encourages Jack Sock’s Pickleball Venture

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis star, is impressed by friend and colleague Jack Sock’s pickleball play. Sock reached the quarterfinals in his singles pickleball debut at the North Carolina Open in Charlotte.

Nick Kyrgios encouraged Sock in his new venture by putting up a story on his Instagram.

“My boy @jack.sock already making pickle ball plays on ESPN” his story read.

Nick Kyrgios via Instagram Stories

The news of Jack Sock joining the Pickleball tour agency came within a day of his announcement of retirement. The Sock will be playing at the Vibe Pickleball tournament which has six teams.