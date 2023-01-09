Jenson Brooksby and Fabio Fognini had an altercation during their ASB Classic match in Auckland on Monday over a 'net cord' incident. Brooksby chose not to apologize to Fognini after winning a crucial point due to a lucky net cord, much to the displeasure of the Italian and many tennis fans.

Down a break in the deciding set of their Round of 32 clash, Brooksby had a break point at 0-2. As Fognini approached the net, a backhand from Brooksby clipped the net and flew past Fognini, giving the American player the break back. As they crossed each other at the net, Fognini and Brooksby exchanged words.

Here's what happened:

Jenson Brooksby Loved it, Fabio Fognini did not



#ASBClassic Would you believe it?

Brooksby went on to win 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-3 and revealed in his on-court interview that Fognini told him he should apologize for net cords. But Brooksby remained unapologetic as he believes net cords are not based on luck.

"It's gonna happen in the heat of the battle. He (Fognini) said I should apologize for net cords, but I was taught that it's not really luck-based," Jenson Brooksby said on the incident.

Many tennis fans were in complete disagreement with the American player's views on the matter, opining that he lacks the spirit of sportsmanship as apologizing for winning a point off a net cord is the right thing to do.

"There’s something very wrong with this kid," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"There's something very wrong with this kid," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"You don’t have to apologize, but it’s the sportsmanlike thing to do," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Jenson Brooksby's comments:

Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at "[Fognini] said I should apologize for let cords, but I was taught that it's not really luck-based."Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at #ASBClassic "[Fognini] said I should apologize for let cords, but I was taught that it's not really luck-based." Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at #ASBClassic 👍 https://t.co/0UF9KGSlcO Were you aiming for the cord? No? Then it was lucky. twitter.com/tennistv/statu… Were you aiming for the cord? No? Then it was lucky. twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Rose @scentedrose69 @TennisTV Lol, what? Net cord winners are absolutely accidental, is he trying to say he was hitting the tape intentionally? Not even GOATs can do that, kiddo @TennisTV Lol, what? Net cord winners are absolutely accidental, is he trying to say he was hitting the tape intentionally? Not even GOATs can do that, kiddo

ᗴᒪᗴИᗩ 🐾❤ @PawOnMyHeart @TennisTV There's a politeness code in tennis and it's nice to see it respected. There's nothing wrong in a bit of luck and that's honourable to recognise it. Fognini's behaviour might be questionable at times, but he was right this once. @TennisTV There's a politeness code in tennis and it's nice to see it respected. There's nothing wrong in a bit of luck and that's honourable to recognise it. Fognini's behaviour might be questionable at times, but he was right this once.

Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at "[Fognini] said I should apologize for let cords, but I was taught that it's not really luck-based."Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at #ASBClassic "[Fognini] said I should apologize for let cords, but I was taught that it's not really luck-based." Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at #ASBClassic 👍 https://t.co/0UF9KGSlcO I don't disagree in principle but there's something so weird about the line "I was taught it's not really luck-based." Like much else about him it's unsettlingly not-quite-human twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… I don't disagree in principle but there's something so weird about the line "I was taught it's not really luck-based." Like much else about him it's unsettlingly not-quite-human twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at "[Fognini] said I should apologize for let cords, but I was taught that it's not really luck-based."Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at #ASBClassic "[Fognini] said I should apologize for let cords, but I was taught that it's not really luck-based." Total honesty from Jenson Brooksby at #ASBClassic 👍 https://t.co/0UF9KGSlcO lemme wish him as little luck as possible since he doesn't believe in it lemme wish him as little luck as possible since he doesn't believe in it 😌 twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

How Jenson Brooksby's draw looks like at the ASB Classic 2023

Jenson Brooksby in action against Fabio Fognini at the 2023 ASB Men's Classic.

Jenson Brooksby will face 3rd seed Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16. If Brooksby manages to pull off an upset by beating Schwartzman, he is likely to face another Argentine in 7th seed Sebastian Baez in the quarterfinals.

Brooksby's fellow American Ben Shelton is also a possible quarterfinal opponent. If the 22-year-old makes it through to the semifinals, he could face second seed Cameron Norrie.

The top half of the draw is also packed with the likes of top seed Casper Ruud, John Isner, Richard Gasquet, David Goffin, and Jaume Munar among the top names in that section.

Brooksby, who is currently No. 48 in the ATP rankings, was earlier scheduled to start his 2023 season at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, India. He withdrew from the event a few days before the draw was made.

