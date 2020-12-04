World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is known for his self-control on the tennis court, no matter how adverse the situation may be. But the Spaniard has admitted he has very little self-control off the court, especially when it comes to chocolate.

Rafael Nadal was a guest on the El Hormiguero program, where he spoke on a wide range of subjects with host Pablo Motos. The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed that he has become a lot more conscious over the years about the foods that are good for him and those that are bad.

"Chocolate," Rafael Nadal responded when asked about his biggest weakness. "The issue is I have great self-control inside the court. I don't get mad. I don't throw away the racket. But when it comes to chocolate it's harder, the level of self-control is different."

Rafael Nadal went on to say he is trying to change his habit of eating chocolate at night, an endeavor in which his wife occasionally helps too.

"I used to eat at night too," Nadal added. "After brushing my teeth, I was back at the fridge. I'm trying to change that, make it less at night. (I like chocolate) with milk, I think it tastes better. The more ingredients the better. My wife hides it too. Sometimes, I find the Nutella behind the cupboard."

Rafael Nadal then gave the viewers more insights into his personal life, and admitted that he tears up quite easily at the movies.

"During Titanic, I cried like a baby in the movies and with The Lion King there was a lot of drama when Mufasa died. I can cry easily," the Spaniard said.

Rafael Nadal also revealed he likes to party off the court, but regrets that he doesn't get as much time to attend music concerts.

"I like to party and of course I drink alcohol; I like tequila," Nadal said. "I have not been too many concerts. I have been to several of Julio Iglesias. I saw Shakira and Bisbal but I don't have much time."

Sometimes I sleep well and sometimes not, before an important game: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open

During the show, Rafael Nadal also talked about his sleeping habits. The Spaniard sleeps much better before important matches now than he did at the start of his career, but is able to compete even if he has not slept well.

"Sometimes I sleep well and sometimes not before an important game," Nadal stated. "At the beginning of my career, I was anxious and now I control it more. Anyways, even if you sleep less, three or four hours, you wake up with the adrenaline rush and compete well. What makes you win is hitting the ball well more than the mental issue. Then, in extreme situations, it is true that knowing how to hold the pressure well influences."

Nadal also admitted that the last few years have been a big gift for him considering all the injuries he has suffered from. The 34-year-old has been written off countless times after serious injuries, but he has bounced back stronger each time.

He then went on to say that the best advice he would give to any youngster who wants to become a tennis professional is to have fun.

Amid the recent talks about the COVID-19 vaccine and the uncertainty around the Australian Open, the Spaniard revealed he is used to undergoing PCR tests at regular intervals now.

"In tennis, we do a PCR every three days so I have done countless PCR in recent months," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal will begin his off-season training soon, with the goal of winning his 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in Melbourne.