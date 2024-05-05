Son of Roger Federer's agent, Nicholas Godsick, helps Stanford Cardinal defeat Oklahoma and reach NCAA Super Regionals

Nicholas Godsick, son of Roger Federer's agent Tony Godsick, was instrumental in helping Stanford Cardinal defeat Oklahoma 4-2 and reach the NCAA Super Regionals.

Tony and Federer have been together for almost two decades. When the Swiss star was on the lookout for an agent in 2005, he was recommended Tony's name by Monica Seles.

At the time, Tony was working with IMG. In 2013, Tony and Federer broke away from IMG to create Team8 along with other co-founders. Coco Gauff is currently a client of the Team8 management company.

Tony got married to Olympic gold medallist Mary Joe Fernandez and the couple were blessed with two children. Their son Nicholas is a member of the Stanford Cardinal men's tennis team.

The Stanford Cardinal men's tennis team has been on a roll recently as they captured the 12-Pac trophy a couple of weeks ago on April 20, 2024, by defeating California 4-1.

On May 4, 2024, the Cardinal bagged another victory to reach the NCAA Super Regionals. They defeated Oklahoma 4-2 at the Gregg Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion.

Godsick won his singles and doubles effort with a good fight. He was paired with Max Basing on court one where they defeated a top-60-ranked duo 7-5.

Further, Godsick won his singles match 6-2, 6-4. He uploaded his team's progress on his Instagram Stories.

According to Stanford's official website, the Cardinal will travel to Wake Forest for the NCAA Super Regionals next.

Roger Federer's long-time agent Tony Godsick's son Nicholas was named All-Pac 12 honorable mention

Tony Godsick and Roger Federer.

Nicholas Godsick, who has been close to Roger Federer all his life, has been making great progress in the sport.

Before Nicholas was a year old, his father, Tony Godsick, joined hands with Roger Federer on the Swiss legend's journey. Nicholas regards the Swiss as a friend and a mentor.

The 19-year-old has not turned pro yet but upon winning the 2022 USTA Boys 18s National Championship with Ethan Quinn, the pair received a wildcard entry at the 2022 US Open main draw. They exited the Grand Slam in the second round.

Nicholas' recent efforts with Stanford were also rewarded. He received an honorable mention at the All-Pac 12. He held a 6-2 record in singles and 10-6 in doubles.

According to Stanford's website, Nicholas' teammate Nishesh Basavareddy was named the Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year.

Stanford's Samir Banerjee also made the All-Pac-12 first team while the second team included Stanford players Max Basing, Kyle Kang and Neel Rajesh.

