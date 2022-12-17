"Soooo happy and relieved for her" - Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova wish WNBA star Brittney Griner well after safe return to the US

Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert advocated for former WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison. The former World No. 1's recently reacted to the basketball star's safe return and wished for her well-being.

Earlier this month, the American, who had been put behind bars in Russia possession of drugs, was released in a prisoner swap. On Saturday, Griner reached her hometown after almost 300 days in custody in a Russian prison.

Evert wished for Griner's speedy recovery from all the "trauma" and hoped for her easy return to basketball.

"Soooo happy and relieved for her. Hoping @brittneygriner can heal and put this trauma behind her and get back to the sport she loves!," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Navratilova also turned to Twitter to react to Griner's first statement since her release. The basketball star expressed her gratitude towards US President Joe Biden and also said that she would advocate for the release of compatriot Paul Whelan, who is also detained in Russia.

Navratilova lauded Griner for her statement and wrote:

"Because that’s how Brittney rolls."

Martina Navratilova has always advocated for Brittney Griner's release

Martina Navratilova at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has a formidable presence on social media. The American often uses her online platform to take a stand and voice out her opinion on various issues pertaining to a certain community, person or issue. Navratilova is known to mince her words when it comes to advocating for people's rights.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion was also one of the first few people to lend her support towards Griner following her detention.

When Griner was sentenced to a nine-year prison term, many had claimed that Griner's nine-year prison sentence was too severe. Kerith Burke, a sports journalist, tweeted that Griner's punishment was "excessive," to which Martina Navratilova responded.

Navratilova slammed the court's decision and said Griner was treated like a "total puppet."

"Wow. Brittney is a total puppet… shame on the lot!," Navtratilova tweeted.

Navratilova also celebrated the news of Griner's release in a prisoner swap. The American took to social media to express her happiness and thanked the US government for making it happen.

"Brittney is going home- thank you to all who made it happen- welcome home Champ!!!," the tennis legend wrote on Twitter.

Navratilova joined an elite list of former players Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs, Patrick McEnroe, and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in celebrating and thanking the government for negotiating with Russia for the release of the WNBA star.

