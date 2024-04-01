"Sorry to disappoint but still on baby No. 1" - Barbora Krejcikova hilariously shoots down pregnancy prank on April Fool's Day

Barbora Krejcikova hilariously responded to a fan who announced that the Czech was pregnant on April Fool's Day.

A tennis fan, named Moonball Enthusiast, took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Krejcikova would welcome a baby this year as an April Fool's Day prank.

This light-hearted prank caught Krejcikova's eye and she dismissed the rumor, sharing a video of her 'baby number one'- her dog.

"Sorry to disappoint but I am still on baby number one," Krejcikova replied.

Krejcikova is currently away from tennis due to a back injury which saw her pull out of the 2024 Qatar Open. She provided an update in late February that her back had healed but she had caught severe flu.

On March 31, Krejcikova provided another health update on her Instagram story. She revealed that she had been bedridden for the past few days. The Czech also mentioned that she wasn't allowed to practice.

"Some more news about my condition. Today has been the first full day outside of my bed. I am still not allowed to practice or do anything in higher intensity so I am starting with some easy walks in our nature. I will keep you updated about my progress in next days. Barbora," Krejcikova wrote.

Barbora Krejcikova could not defend her Dubai Tennis Championship title

Barbora Krejcikova's extended layoff due to back injury and flu saw her miss the first four WTA 1000 tournaments - Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Indian Wells Open and Miami Open.

She was also unable to defend her title in Dubai. In 2023, the Czech lifted her first WTA 1000 title defeating Iga Swiatek in the final.

Her 2023 run saw her defeat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. She then defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round. In the third round, the Czech eased past compatriot Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2.

Krejcikova then downed the No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, with a comeback victory 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-1. She then defeated Jessica Pegula 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 to set up a final against Iga Swiatek. The Czech emerged victorious defeating the World No. 1 6-4, 6-2 in the title clash.

Krejcikova won the title on her second attempt, having reached the final in 2021 as well. The Czech couldn't cross the line then, losing 6-7(6), 3-6 to Garbine Muguruza in the title clash.