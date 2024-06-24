"Sorry I didn't make it" - Roger Federer hilariously gives shoutout to Coldplay on release of their new 'Feels Like I'm Falling In Love' single

Roger Federer sent his compliments to Coldplay on the release of the band's new single - 'Feels Like I'm Falling In Love' - with his signature humorous touch. For starters, the Swiss icon made it a point to refer to the song as "their" single, joking that he was initially supposed to play shaker on the song.

Coldplay's 'Feels Like I'm Falling In Love' was released on June 21, with the track being the lead single in the 'Moon Music' album. The music video for the song was shot in Athens, Greece, with reports suggesting that it had a budget of $3 million to make it one of the most expensive music videos of all time.

On Monday, Federer took to social media to share a short clip of himself listening to the song at home. The 20-time Grand Slam champion put a small shaker in front of the computer, jokingly apologizing to the rock band for not being able to make it to the studio on the day they asked him to come play on the song.

Trending

For those unaware, a shaker is a percussive musical instrument, often used in music to create rhythm. The most commonly used example of a shaker is a rainstick, although the one Federer displayed in the video appeared to be a modernized version of the instrument.

Regardless, the former World No. 1 sent his congratulations to Coldplay on the song, saying that it sounded great despite missing him.

"Hey Coldplay - sorry I didn’t make it to the studio to play shaker on our new single, but it still sounds pretty great," Federer wrote.

Roger Federer shared the stage with Coldplay in Zurich last year

"Federer: Twelve Final Days" Special Screening - Arrivals

Last year, Roger Federer shared the stage with Coldplay in Zurich, where he played the shaker for the rock band during a concert. Recalling that experience in a press conference at the Laver Cup afterward, the former World No. 1 shared his elation, joking that he had finished his music career at the top.

"Of course, I enjoyed it after. But, you know, I don't need sometimes those anxiety moments anymore. I'm just happy and quite content to be away from it all, but I finish on top, you know, this is my music career. I ended it right there, I dropped the mic," Roger Federer said.

"Yeah, I don't know what it was doing I was I was moving my hands and smiling and yeah just being me," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that he went up on stage after taking the advice of his daughter, who urged him to make the most of his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback